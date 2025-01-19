Winter Storm Threatens U.S. with Extreme Cold, Snow, and Ice

Another wave of winter Storm weather is expected to hit parts of the United States in the next few days, featuring frigid winds in the Northern Plains and surprise snow and ice along the Gulf Coast.

Due to cold weather in Washington, D.C., President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony was relocated to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard, much of the United States, from the Rockies to the Northern Plains, will experience colder-than-normal temperatures beginning Sunday and lasting through the week. Wind chills will be minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 degrees Celsius) or lower in the Dakotas and northern Minnesota.

According to Connor Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck, in such severe circumstances, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less. Therefore, people should wear jackets, hats, and gloves and spend as little time outside as possible.

As it travels south and east, the cold air will diminish, but the central and eastern United States will stay icy, with temperatures peaking in the teens and 20s on Monday and Tuesday, as noted by Chenard.

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will also experience highs in the teens and twenties, lows in the single digits and below zero degrees Fahrenheit (minus 18 degrees Celsius), and wind chills below zero.

“Cold weather will impact a lot of the country, especially the Rockies and points east,” Chenard told reporters.

He warned that unusual wintry weather, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain, would endanger Texas, northern Florida, and the Carolinas. Impacts are predicted to begin in Texas on Monday night and spread over the Gulf Coast and Southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Travel Disruptions Expected Across U.S. as Winter Storm Hits

“It will be another relatively fast-moving storm but likely to produce some impactful winter storm weather in areas that don’t see it as often,” Chenard told reporters.

He states that sleet, freezing rain, and ice buildup on coastal roadways are possible, while snow and sleet are more likely inland. He forecasted that several inches of snow might lead to travel difficulties in areas unaccustomed to snowfall.

On Saturday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced a state of emergency ahead of the approaching winter storm. He urged residents to stay prepared and monitor the weather updates closely.

Like earlier this month, this cold spell is caused by a break in the polar vortex, which traps cold air over the North Pole.

On Sunday, as stated by Chenard, snow is expected to begin in the Mid-Atlantic before moving into New York City and New England later that same day. He forecasts a rapid accumulation of heavy snow between 2 inches (5 centimetres) and 8 inches (20 centimetres).

Chenard explained that wintry weather is usual for the area and will result in heavy, plowable snowfall. He warned that motorists may face difficult conditions out east, and certain airports may experience problems.

Baltimore officials cancelled the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade, scheduled for Monday, due to the prediction of snow and freezing temperatures.

Mayor Brandon Scott stated on X that it was a “difficult decision” made with “an abundance of caution for the safety of our participants and spectators.”

The procession has been cancelled for the second year due to concerns about Winter Storm weather.

In Connecticut, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered the state’s severe cold weather protocol to take effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday and last until noon on Friday. Temperatures are forecast to remain frozen throughout the day, while overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits and potentially below zero.

When activated, the state’s severe cold weather protocol permits state agencies and municipalities to work with homeless shelters and a 24-hour hotline for community services to guarantee that anyone in need can find refuge from the elements, including transportation to shelters.