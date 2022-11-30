(CTN News) – The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published census statistics on Tuesday that indicated the Muslim population in England and Wales had seen fast growth over the previous ten years.

Muslims stand at 3.9 million or 6.5% of the population, up from 4.9% before.

According to the 10-year census conducted in 2021, no religion increased by 12 points to 37.2% of the population, or 22.2 million, while Muslims increased from 4.9% to 3.9 million, or 6.5% of the population.

Since fewer than half of the people in England and Wales identify as Christians, “no religion” was the second-most frequent answer, according to the census, after Christianity.

According to Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, the decline of the Christian population over time was not “greatly surprising” in an era that is becoming more and more secular.

But he said that despite a problem at the expense of life and war in Europe, people still need spiritual sustenance.

“In many circumstances, we will be there for them, giving them food and warmth. And millions of people will still attend our services throughout Christmas, “the archbishop remarked.

The global faith, the biggest movement on Earth and its greatest promise for a peaceful, sustainable future, is what we will keep in mind as we look beyond our local surroundings.

The England census included a question on religion in 2001. It is still optional to reply, but the ONS reports that 94% of respondents did.

In England and Wales, 46.2% of the population, or 27.5 million individuals, identified as Christians, a 13.1% point decline from 2011.

Hindus (one million) and Sikhs (524,000) were the next most frequent respondents, but Buddhists surpassed Jews in number (273,000 to 271,000).

The most recent significant census parts, which included religion and ethnic identification, have been released piecemeal by the ONS.

Data are supplied separately for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

According to the study, the proportion of persons in England and Wales who identify as belonging to the white ethnic group has decreased by around 500,000 since 2011, from 86% to 81.7%.

The percentage of people who identified as white and from the British Isles was 74.4%, a six-point decrease from 2011.

In a decade when Britain continued to experience immigration from eastern Europe before and after the Brexit vote in 2016, the category of “other white” increased.

However, the ONS pointed out that respondents had more alternatives to pick from than in 2011, which encouraged them to declare more identities.

At 9.3%, up from 7.5% a decade previously, “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh” was the second most prevalent ethnic group after white.

Indian was the most common response amongst members of that group, followed by Pakistani, “other Asian,” Bangladeshi, and Chinese.

The rapidly expanding African population was the second-largest ethnic group, followed by the Caribbean.

African evangelical churches have expanded across London and other cities, bolstering the Christian community.

