Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 Brings Monster Power, Says CEO

The Ford Bronco Raptor SUV lineup will be expanded later this year to include a new Raptor model beginning at about $70,00.

With the addition of the Ford Bronco Raptor 2022, the automaker will be able to fill an order bank of tens of thousands of reservation holders for current models. A majority of the first Raptor models will be offered to existing reservation holders, followed by orders opening in March and deliveries starting in the summer.

The Ford CEO said in a release that all of the Bronco and Raptor knowledge and passion went into creating this desert-racing beast.

Performance models are increasingly being added to lineups by automakers as a way to enhance profit margins and gain attention. A new high-performance Cadillac Escalade was announced last week by General Motors.

In North America, Ford uses the Raptor name for its high-performance, off-road versions of its popular F-150 pickup. In global markets, it uses the Ranger name for its midsize pickup. There is a fan following for the name, which Ford will try to replicate with Bronco owners.

Derek Bier, Ford’s performance vehicle engineering manager, said during a media event, “This is not just a Bronco, but a Raptor.”

Ford Bronco Raptor Features

Bronco Raptor looks similar to current models but is loaded with new performance and off-road components designed for extreme desert racing and rock crawling. The Raptor is also nearly 10 inches wider than current models, a feature shared with the F-150. Also included are a Ford Raptor grille similar to the F-150, an enhanced hood with additional vents for cooling the engine, unique taillights, and an upscale interior with structural bars and a 12-inch instrument cluster for the driver. “It’s a very high-performance vehicle,” said Paul Wraith, Bronco design chief. “It’s a hungry beast.” We need to cool it.” According to Ford, the Bronco Raptor will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine with more than 400 horsepower. As a comparison, the Bronco has a 2.7-liter twin-turbo engine with up to 330 horsepower. Ford Bronco Raptor Price Ford said the Bronco Raptor will start at $69,000. The starting price of the current Broncos ranges from about $30,001 to $50,000. Also Check: Electric bike Vs Car. Are cars really Cheaper?

Must Visit: USNIB