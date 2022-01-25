Connect with us

Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 Brings Monster Power, Says CEO
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Awaits Extraction Decision

Jen Psaki: Russian Attack on Ukraine 'Can Happen Anytime'

US Government Lunches Website for Free COVID-19 Test Kits

MLK Quotes: Martin Luther King's Most Inspiring Lines

3 Ways to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day in Ames on Monday

MLK Day - What's Open and Closed on MLK Day 2022

MLK Day Service: Atlanta Church To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

'Smart Guns' Aim to Reduce Shooting Deaths in the U.S.

United States Records 1.35 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 Brings Monster Power, Says CEO

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 day ago

on

Ford Bronco Raptor

The Ford Bronco Raptor SUV lineup will be expanded later this year to include a new Raptor model beginning at about $70,00.

With the addition of the Ford Bronco Raptor 2022, the automaker will be able to fill an order bank of tens of thousands of reservation holders for current models. A majority of the first Raptor models will be offered to existing reservation holders, followed by orders opening in March and deliveries starting in the summer.

The Ford CEO said in a release that all of the Bronco and Raptor knowledge and passion went into creating this desert-racing beast.

Ford Bronco Raptor

Ford Bronco Raptor

Performance models are increasingly being added to lineups by automakers as a way to enhance profit margins and gain attention. A new high-performance Cadillac Escalade was announced last week by General Motors.

In North America, Ford uses the Raptor name for its high-performance, off-road versions of its popular F-150 pickup. In global markets, it uses the Ranger name for its midsize pickup. There is a fan following for the name, which Ford will try to replicate with Bronco owners.

Derek Bier, Ford’s performance vehicle engineering manager, said during a media event, “This is not just a Bronco, but a Raptor.”

Ford Bronco Raptor Features

Bronco Raptor looks similar to current models but is loaded with new performance and off-road components designed for extreme desert racing and rock crawling. The Raptor is also nearly 10 inches wider than current models, a feature shared with the F-150.

Also included are a Ford Raptor grille similar to the F-150, an enhanced hood with additional vents for cooling the engine, unique taillights, and an upscale interior with structural bars and a 12-inch instrument cluster for the driver.

Ford Bronco Raptor

Ford-Bronco-Raptor

“It’s a very high-performance vehicle,” said Paul Wraith, Bronco design chief. “It’s a hungry beast.” We need to cool it.”

According to Ford, the Bronco Raptor will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine with more than 400 horsepower. As a comparison, the Bronco has a 2.7-liter twin-turbo engine with up to 330 horsepower.

Ford Bronco Raptor Price

  Ford said the Bronco Raptor will start at $69,000. The starting price of the current Broncos ranges from about $30,001 to $50,000.

