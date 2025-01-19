Chiangrai United Wins at Home Defeats BG Pathum United 1-0

On Sunday, Chiangrai United grabbed a narrow 1-0 win over 5th-ranked BG Pathum United in a hard-fought match at home in Singha Chiang Rai. The victory gave Chiangrai United three important points.

The game started with both teams struggling to create real offensive opportunities in the first 30 minutes. In the 38th minute, Singha Chiang Rai United broke the deadlock. Montree Promsawat crossed the ball from the right, finding Sittichok Kannu, who connected to score. Singha Chiang Rai United took a 1-0 lead.

In the 45th minute of the first half, Carlos Ifri of Singha Chiangrai United struck from close range, seemingly doubling the lead. However, after a Video Assistant Referee VAR review, the referee disallowed the goal due to a foul on Christian Gomis from BG Pathum United earlier in the play. The half ended with Singha Chiang Rai United ahead 1-0.

BG Pathum United pushed harder in the second half and is seeking an equalizer. In the 72nd minute, Iksan Fandi appeared to win a penalty after being brought down in the box by a Singha Chiangrai defender. But after consulting VAR, the referee decided no foul occurred.

Neither team managed to score again, and the match ended with Singha Chiangtai United securing a 1-0 victory over BG Pathum United.

Chiangrai United BG Pathum Lineup

Singha Chiangrai United: Apirak Worawong (GK), Lee Jung Moon, Jordan Emmawi, Julio Cesar, Half Machado Dias, Johnata Verzura, Thaksin Jaihan, Atikul Meetuam, Montree Promsawat, Carlos Ivory, Sittichok Kannoo

BG Pathum United: Pisarn Dokmai Kaew (GK), Sanchai Nonthasila, Kritsada Kaman, Hwang Myung Hyun, Santiphap Chanklom, Christian Gomis, Waris Chuthong, Sarach Yooyen, Chanathip Songkrasin, Ranil Santana, Ikson Fandi.

Chiangrai United is now in 12th place in the Premier League table. In 18 matches scored 15 goals, an average of 0.83 per game. 6 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 10 defeats. In 38.89% of matches, the total goals in the match were over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 77.78% of matches, the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 (Over 1.5). In 6 matches, Chiangrai United has not lost a goal. In 5 games, both teams have scored a goal. Average goals: 0.83 per game.

The leading players for Chiangrai United in all leagues are Kannoo, who scored 4 goals; Bezerra da Silva, who scored 3 goals; Prachuapmon, who scored 2 goals; Stewart, who scored 1 goal; Promsawat, who scored 1 goal; Pimoytha, who scored 1 goal, S. Suvannaseat, who scored 1 goal, Phanichakul, who scored 1 goal, and Yaemsaen, who scored 1 goal.

