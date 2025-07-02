AKTU Result for 2025: Scorecards Released: Here’s Check Here

MUMBAI – Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has published the AKTU One View Result 2025 for both odd and even semesters. The results went live on July 1, 2025, giving students across Uttar Pradesh much-awaited updates on their progress in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Degrees like B.Tech, B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, B.Arch, BHMCT, M.Tech, and M.Arch are all included. Anyone enrolled at AKTU can now find their provisional results through the main website aktu.ac.in by visiting the One View portal. This release highlights the university’s steps towards making academic information easily accessible for more than 750 affiliated colleges in 55 districts.

Key Update for AKTU Result

Publishing the AKTU One View Result 2025 is a big moment for students in technical and professional study programmes. Exams for odd semesters (1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th) took place from January to February 2025, while even semester exams (2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th) ran from June to August 2024.

The results reflect performance in both regular and supplementary attempts, providing details on marks, grades, and pass or fail status. June 2025’s exam round included scores for the 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters of courses like BFAD, BVoc, B.Tech, and B.Pharm, along with 3rd semester results for M.Tech, MURP, and M.Arch.

The One View portal has made checking results much easier than in previous years. Students can now download provisional mark sheets as PDF files. These serve as a reference until colleges hand out official documents in the coming weeks. AKTU continues to use technology to offer a quick and clear experience, reducing wait times for students eager to know their results.

How to Check AKTU Result 2025

AKTU has shared a simple way for students to check their results through the One View portal. Here are the steps to follow:

Open the official AKTU website at aktu.ac.in , or head straight to the One View portal at erp.aktu.ac.in/WebPages/OneView/OneView.aspx.

, or head straight to the One View portal at erp.aktu.ac.in/WebPages/OneView/OneView.aspx. On the main page, look for the ‘Results’ tab. Click on it and choose the option for ‘One View Display of Student Result Data’ or ‘One View Result 2025 – Odd/Even Semester’.

Enter your roll number and, if requested, your password or other login details.

Click ‘Submit’ or ‘Move Ahead’ to see your scorecard. You’ll find your subject marks, grades, and status here.

Download the mark sheet as a PDF file. Print a copy if you want to keep it for future use.

Students should review their name, roll number, course, and marks for any errors. If there are mistakes, they should speak to the AKTU exam department or their college without delay. Help is also available through the university’s online portal for reporting issues.

Revaluation and Supplementary Exams

If students are unhappy with their scores, AKTU will soon open the revaluation application process. Full guidelines will be posted on the university site. By applying, students can have their answers checked again for mistakes. For those needing to clear backlogs, supplementary exams are held, giving everyone a fair shot at catching up. Results for these options are also found on the One View portal.

About AKTU

AKTU, known until 2015 as Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), started in 2000 and remains one of India’s top technical universities. With more than 750 colleges and a main campus in Lucknow, the university welcomes students from fields like engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and management. It’s connected to 592 institutes, providing strong opportunities for students from across the state.

The early publication of the AKTU One View Result 2025 showcases the university’s focus on quick evaluation and student support. The One View portal stands as a main source not only for results, but also for updates on exams and other academic details. Teachers also use the portal to share course notes and keep in touch with students, which helps build a better study environment.

What to Expect Next

With results now out, students can plan what comes next. Some will prepare for fresh semesters, some will apply for revaluation, and others may look forward to placements. The university’s placement record remains strong, with last year’s report showing between 70 to 80 per cent of registered students receiving job offers.

The highest salary package reached 49 LPA at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) in Lucknow, while the average package ranged from 6 to 8 LPA, pointing to solid career prospects.

Students should keep an eye on aktu.ac.in for news about revaluation deadlines, supplementary exam details, and admission counselling sessions. The university accepts entrance exam scores like JEE Main, CUET UG, and CUET PG, with UPTAC managing seat allotments in courses such as B.Tech.

A Step Forward in Digital Access

The AKTU One View Result 2025 portal highlights the university’s effort to use digital tools for better academic management. Fast access to results means students can track their progress without hassle. Social media buzz shows students and friends sharing links, celebrating personal wins, and encouraging each other.

With results in hand, students across Uttar Pradesh are marking their progress, while AKTU moves forward as a leader in technical education. Anyone waiting for their scores can now visit aktu.ac.in, sign in to One View, and take the next step in their studies.

