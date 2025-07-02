Chiang Rai Civic Groups Offers 5 Recommendations Before Thai-Myanmar River Talks

CHIANG RAI – On Monday, the local network for river protection sent an open letter to the Prime Minister and several key ministers. This came ahead of Thai officials’ planned discussions with Myanmar about pollution problems in the Kok and Sai Rivers.

People in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai depend on these rivers for daily use, farming, and business, but now face serious health risks from heavy metal contamination.

Here are the five main points raised by the group:

The mines at the source of the Kok and Sai Rivers in Shan State fall under the influence of both the United Wa State Army and Myanmar’s State Administrative Council. Mining operations need approval from both, so Myanmar authorities are aware of what is happening and have the power to enforce the law. The claim that this area is outside Myanmar’s control does not hold up, since it is part of Myanmar’s territory under its constitution. The group urges Thailand and Myanmar to work together to study and inspect mining activities at the rivers’ sources. They want a joint committee with local community representatives who are directly affected. This committee should review how many mines there are, what minerals are being extracted, and who the investors and exporters are, including which countries import these minerals. The group’s information shows that most of the mining operators use Chinese as their working language, and minerals are being transported back to China. The group asks the Thai government to start talks with China to help tackle the problem openly and fairly. This is needed to stop illegal activities and protect the health of millions of people. The group says mining should be halted immediately, as ongoing operations keep releasing chemicals and heavy metals into the rivers. Water quality checks by the environmental office in Chiang Mai have already found arsenic, lead, and manganese at dangerous levels in the Kok and Sai Rivers. The group also requests that the government publish the names of the advisors and experts who will join the talks in Myanmar, along with all major negotiation points.

Heavy rains and possible flooding during the monsoon put Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai at greater risk. Runoff from mining areas could carry more contaminated sediment into these rivers, making the situation worse for people downstream.

In the letter, the group calls on the Prime Minister to do whatever it takes to shut down these mining operations without delay. They also stress the need for clear plans to restore the environment and support the local economy and communities before the damage becomes too great to fix.

Wirot Chaya, head of the Chiang Rai Hotel Association, noted that the number of tourists has dropped sharply. Many visitors now avoid the area after hearing about arsenic contamination in the Kok River.

He explained that almost all hotels in Chiang Rai use groundwater rather than river water, but the news has still damaged the province’s image. The current economic climate has also reduced domestic tourism, and fewer Chinese visitors are coming as well.

Wirot added that compared to last year, tourist numbers from Europe have fallen by at least 30 per cent. Last year, European visitors made up about 70 per cent during this season, but now it’s closer to 40 per cent.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is working with Thai VietJet to offer 5,000 discounted flight tickets from August to September, with bookings open from 1 to 31 July. Tourists can stay at approved hotels and restaurants to see for themselves that Chiang Rai is still welcoming.

He also pointed out that while government action on the river problems remains unclear, this is an issue for national leaders to resolve, not something Chiang Rai alone can handle.

