Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Shakes New Delhi, No Serious Damage Reported

NEW DELHI – On the morning of July 10, 2025, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the National Capital Region, sending tremors through Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and nearby parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The quake’s epicentre was in Jhajjar, Haryana, about 60 kilometres from central New Delhi. The National Centre for Seismology reported the quake began at 9:04 AM IST at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, which made the shaking feel stronger in affected areas.

NDTV reported that People across the city were alarmed, with many leaving tall buildings and offices as the ground moved beneath them.

Residents described brief but intense shaking that rattled household items and shook computers in offices. Amit Sharma in Noida said, “I was just having tea when everything started to shake. At first, I thought it was a truck outside.

Then it got much worse, and we all ran outside. It was frightening.” Another local, Sparsh Sinha, shared a video online showing objects swaying in his home, reflecting the confusion and concern many felt during the event.

By Thursday evening, New Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force confirmed there had been no injuries or major structural damage. Police released a statement on social media, assuring the public that everything was under control and urging everyone to stay safe.

Quake at a Shallow Depth

The NDRF also posted simple advice, reminding people to protect themselves by dropping to the ground, taking cover, and holding on during tremors, and to move to open spaces if possible.

Experts explained that earthquakes at shallow depths, like this one, often produce stronger shaking even if their magnitude is not very high. Dr O.P. Mishra from the National Centre for Seismology said, “When a quake is only 10 kilometres deep, the shaking travels a shorter distance and feels much stronger.”

Delhi sits in Seismic Zone IV, which means the risk of moderate to strong earthquakes is always present. The area’s closeness to the Himalayan region, where two major tectonic plates meet, makes such events more common.

This earthquake comes just months after a similar 4.0-magnitude quake hit the area in February 2025, with the epicentre close to Dhaula Kuan. That event didn’t cause harm, but did worried many people.

Priya Malhotra from Gurugram, who lived through both quakes, said, “It feels like these are happening more often. I keep thinking, what if a bigger one hits next time?”

Past New Delhi Quakes

New Delhi has a long history of earthquakes. Since 1720, the city has experienced at least five quakes above magnitude 5.5, including a significant one near Bahadurgarh in 1960 that measured 6.0. While recent events have been less severe, they are happening more often.

In 2020, three quakes above magnitude 3.0 were recorded in Delhi-NCR, including one near Rohtak, which was followed by several aftershocks. In 1999, the Chamoli earthquake shook New Delhi from 280 kilometres away, causing some minor damage and reminding locals of the city’s vulnerability to Himalayan quakes.

Delhi’s risk doesn’t come only from geography. The National Disaster Management Authority highlights that the city’s dense population, unplanned construction, and many buildings not designed to withstand earthquakes make it more exposed to harm.

The 1997 Vulnerability Atlas of India showed that about 6.5% of New Delhi’s homes face high risk, while 85.5% could be moderately damaged in a strong quake. Many buildings still do not meet modern safety codes, especially those built before regulations were introduced in 1962.

Some scientists also believe that activities like drawing groundwater may add to earthquake risk. A 2020 study suggested that changes in Delhi’s groundwater levels might trigger small tremors, a trend seen in other parts of the world as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media after the quake, calling for calm and urging everyone to follow basic safety steps and stay prepared for possible aftershocks. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Himalayan Fault Lines

Experts such as A.K. Shukla, former head of the National Centre for Seismology, warned that a large quake from the Himalayan fault lines could lead to serious damage in New Delhi, particularly along faults like Sohna, Mathura, and Delhi-Moradabad.

Thursday’s earthquake is a clear sign that New Delhi remains at risk from seismic events. Residents are encouraged to prepare by keeping emergency kits ready, securing heavy furniture, and knowing evacuation paths. Staying informed and ready can help reduce risks from future quakes.

