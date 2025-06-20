China Cries Foul After US Interfers in UK Wind Turbine Deal

BEIJING – China has cried foul after the United States delivered a strong message to the United Kingdom over a planned agreement involving Mingyang Smart Energy Group, a leading Chinese wind turbine maker, set to supply wind turbines for the Green Volt North Sea wind farm.

This project is a key part of Europe’s renewable energy plans. Washington says the deal could create serious national security dangers and points to possible weaknesses in vital energy networks.

The UK government, balancing its climate commitments with mounting geopolitical tensions, is now speaking with project developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn about whether Mingyang should remain the main supplier. Meanwhile, China has criticized the US for what it calls trade barriers disguised as security measures, adding strain to the already tense relationships between the UK, China, and the US.

The Green Volt North Sea wind farm, about 75 kilometres off Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is on track to become the largest floating offshore wind farm in Europe, with plans to generate up to 560 MW of electricity by 2029. Owned by Flotation Energy and Norwegian company Vårgrønn, this project is central to the UK’s plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Mingyang, based in Guangdong, was chosen as the preferred supplier after a competitive bidding process, known for its turbines that can withstand harsh conditions. Since US concerns increased, Mingyang has sought guidance from UK officials.

US authorities worry that turbines from China could include technology that allows spying or hidden software flaws that Beijing could use. Security analysts from the UK’s Ministry of Defence warn that turbines packed with sensors might be used to monitor UK waters, submarine activities, or energy networks.

According to a source quoted in The Guardian, Chinese companies with maintenance contracts could keep access to the turbines, opening the door to the possible installation of spying devices. These issues mirror a German report, which said Mingyang’s involvement could expose North Sea wind projects to risks like surveillance or forced shutdowns if global tensions rise.

The UK Government’s Challenge

The UK government faces a tough decision. The Labour administration, led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, has set out to turn Britain into a leader in clean energy and move away from unpredictable fossil fuel markets. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has pushed for big renewable projects like Green Volt, which bring economic gains and new jobs, especially in Scotland.

Mingyang is also considering building a turbine plant in Scotland, which could get up to £60 million from the Scottish Government.

Security worries, though, are at the centre of the debate. The UK checks overseas investment in vital infrastructure, as Energy Minister Kerry McCarthy confirmed in Parliament, saying the government recognizes the need to balance investment with security.

Recent disputes over Chinese companies, like the Jingye Group operating British Steel, have increased calls to keep Chinese firms out of sensitive sectors. Reports suggest Treasury ministers overruled Ministry of Defence objections to Mingyang’s part in Green Volt, but the US warning has reignited concerns.

China’s Response and Accusations of Trade Barriers

China has reacted with strong words to the US intervention, seeing it as an attempt to limit its rise in global renewable energy. He Weiwen, a senior researcher at the Center for China and Globalization, told The Guardian that the US is using national security as an excuse to block Chinese companies and disrupt global supply chains.

He claimed the move is simply protectionism dressed up as security, and that it stops Chinese investment in the UK and affects wider China-EU energy cooperation.

China’s annoyance comes as it leads the world in new renewable power. In 2024, it added 60% of the planet’s new clean energy capacity, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures. Mingyang’s work with Green Volt is seen by Beijing as a way to boost technology partnerships and help global climate targets.

However, China’s dominance in supply chains for rare earths and wind turbine parts has raised red flags. Former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove warned that the UK’s drive for net zero could put too much power in Beijing’s hands, especially as Chinese law requires businesses to work with the state’s security agencies.

UK-China Relations: Seeking Balance

The Mingyang deal arrives as the UK tries to adjust its approach to China. Over the past decade, relations have swung from David Cameron’s period of closer economic links to Rishi Sunak’s more cautious policies. The current Labour government signals a practical attitude.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s visit to Beijing in January 2025, where she helped host a UK-China economic summit, highlighted potential trade benefits of £600 million over five years. Prime Minister Starmer’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in Brazil in November 2024 also showed an interest in working together on climate and the economy, despite ongoing concerns about China’s human rights policies.

However, working with China brings fresh security risks. Issues like the Jingye Group’s role with British Steel have led to calls for a full review of Chinese involvement in key sectors. Luke de Pulford from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China warned that relying on Chinese investment may put the UK at risk. An upcoming government audit of UK-China relations, due in June 2025, might clarify the official position, but it is expected to remain mostly confidential.

US-China Tensions: The Wider Picture

The US warning is part of broader friction with China, shaped by trade disputes and efforts to keep American technology separate from Chinese systems. Since the mid-2010s, the US has viewed China as its main rival and imposed tariffs, export bans, and sanctions to slow its growth.

Action against firms like Huawei and ZTE for alleged spying has set the tone for how Washington treats Chinese involvement in sensitive areas. The US sees projects like Mingyang’s as a security issue, given China’s strong position in rare earths and renewable technology.

Strong “America First” policies under the Trump administration have led to more scrutiny of Chinese investment overseas, including in allied countries like the UK. The US is concerned that China could control critical infrastructure in a crisis, for example, by disrupting energy during a conflict over Taiwan or gathering data from turbine sensors.

European partners share some of these fears, with Germany and the EU reviewing Chinese wind turbine makers for possible unfair state support, which adds another layer to the trade disputes.

Looking Ahead

The final decision on Green Volt will measure how the UK manages its climate goals alongside concerns about national security and shifting global politics. Supporters, like SNP’s Kate Forbes, say the deal promises jobs and a faster move to clean energy. Critics, including Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, warn it could leave the UK energy sector too dependent on Chinese technology.

As the UK government weighs the benefits of Chinese investment against security warnings from the US and local experts, the outcome will influence not just Green Volt but future partnerships with Chinese businesses. For now, the future of North Sea wind power sits at the centre of a wider debate with implications far beyond Scotland’s coast.

