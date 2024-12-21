Chiang Rai to Have Cold Weather for Christmas Day

The Meteorological Department forecasts cooler weather for Chiang Rai Province and northern Thailand. A cold air mass from China will cause temperatures to drop 1 to 2 degrees from 21 to 24 and another 2 degrees on Christmas Day.

Chiang Rai health officials have advised residents to dress warmly to prevent catching a cold and to use caution when lighting fires to stay warm. Expressing concerns that sparks from the fires could cause clothing to catch fire.

Meanwhile, strong winds will cause temperatures in the Northeast and Central areas to drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Bangkok will be the coldest, at 19-22 degrees Celsius. People are advised to take care of their health.

During December 24-25, 2024, the high-pressure area or cold air mass will extend further over northern Thailand with morning fog, and the weather is predicted to grow colder by another 1-2 degrees cold.

Meanwhile, the monsoon covering the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower southern region will be moderate to quite strong throughout the period, resulting in some thunderstorms in the lower southern region.

Weather for Thailand Dec 21 to 25th

Northern Region

Northern Thailand will be cool to cold, with morning fog throughout the period. The temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

The morning temperature will be 14-19 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 24-30 degrees Celsius.

The mountaintops will be cold to very cold, with a minimum temperature of 4-8 degrees Celsius, and some areas will have frost from December 21 to 25, 2024.

Northeastern Region

From December 21 to 25, 2024, the weather will be cool to cold with strong winds, and the temperature will drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature will be 10-18 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be 24-29 degrees Celsius.

The mountaintops will be cold to very cold, with a minimum temperature of 4-8 degrees Celsius. Some areas will have frost. The minimum temperature will be 7-11 degrees Celsius, with a northeasterly wind speed of 10-30 km/hr.

Central Region

On December 21-25, the weather will be cool in the morning with strong wind, and the temperature will decrease by 1-3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be 16-21 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be 28-30 degrees Celsius. The wind will be northeasterly, with a 10-25 km/hr speed.

Eastern Region

During 21-25 Dec, the weather is cool in the morning with strong wind, and the temperature will decrease by 1-3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is 18-22 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is 28-32 degrees Celsius.

Southern region (East Coast)

The weather is cool in the morning in the upper part of the region from 21 to 25 December. Thunderstorms occur in 10-20 percent of the area, mostly in the lower part of the region. The minimum temperature is 18-25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is 29-33 degrees Celsius.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat Province upwards, northeasterly winds, speed 15-35 km/hr. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters from Songkhla Province downwards.

Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Waves are approximately 2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (west coast)

Thunderstorms in 10-20 percent of the area throughout the period. Minimum temperature of 22-26 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 29-34 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Waves are less than 1 meter high. Far from shore and areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 1 meter.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

From 21 to 25 December, the weather will be cool, with some fog in the morning. The temperature will rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature is 21-24 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is 30-33 degrees Celsius. The northeast wind is 10-20 km/hr.

