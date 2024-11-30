Thousands Flock to Phu Chi Fa as Temperature Drop

As the temperatures drop in northern Thailand, tourists flock to the Phu Chi Fa National Park mountain peak in Amphoe Thoeng, Chiang Rai. Phu Chi Fa offers jaw-dropping mountain views, especially at sunrise.

Located near the Laotian border, it’s a favourite for hikers and photographers. The highlight is the cliff’s peak, where a sea of mist flows between rugged peaks.

The temperature at Phu Chi Fa National Park has dropped to only 10 degrees Celsius, causing many tourists to travel to experience the cold weather and see the sea of ​​fog on the Thai-Laos border.

National Park Office of Natural Resources officials have opened a parking area and a tent area and dropped off the cliff edge to facilitate and ensure the safety of tourists.

Park officials announced that 100,000 tourists visit Phu Chi Fa National Park monthly. To facilitate their safety, the park asks tourists to refrain from bringing their vehicles to the Park because the parking lot is being renovated.

From November 30, 2024, to January 2, 2025, tourists can park their vehicles at the base of Phu Chi Fa and use the shuttle bus service.

Phu Chi Fa tourist shuttle service stops at 7 points:

The park’s tent site The three-way intersection on the way up to Phu Chi Fa The village’s stage area The community shop activity area The Good View Resort tent site The Pha Phueng area or the Tap Tao Subdistrict Administrative Organization The area in front of the public restroom of the Department of Highways

After the specified time, tourists can drive their vehicles up to the parking lot as usual.

In addition, park officials ask tourists to refrain from lighting floating lanterns, firecrackers, fireworks, loud noises, and sound equipment or musical instruments from 22.00 hrs. onwards.

