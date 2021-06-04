Connect with us

News Video Sports

Thailand's War Elephants Tie Indonesia at World Cup Qualifiers
Advertisement

News Video Sports

Serbian Volleyball Player Sorry for Racist Gesture Towards Thai Player

News Asia News Video

Myanmar's Shadow Government Prepares Troops to Fight Junta

News Video Sports

Villarreal FC Beats Manchester United in Europa League Shootout

News Video Sports

Thailand Women's National Volleyball Team Loses to South Korea 3-1

News Video Sports

Thailand's War Elephants Lose 1-0 to Oman in Friendly Match

Lifestyles News Video

11 Year-Old Girl Soothes Animals with Her Keyboard at Bangkok Zoo

Crime & Legal News Video

Thai Police Bust Nigerian Man Over Bt200 Million Romance Scam

News Video World News

Lord Tony Hall Steps Down from National Gallery Over BBC Scandal

News Video Sports

Atletico Madrid Win La Liga Title for the First Time Since 2014

News Video

Thailand’s War Elephants Tie Indonesia at World Cup Qualifiers

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Thailand’s War Elephants and Indonesia ended in a 2-2 draw in the remaining World Cup qualifiers in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Thursday.

Narubadin Weerawatnodom’s goal gave the War Elephants the lead only five minutes into the game but I Kadek Agung Widnyana levelled the match before the break. A goal by Adisak Kraison five minutes after the interval kept Thailand in the lead again before Evan Dismas scored for Indonesia in 60th minute.

Thailand’s War Elephants are in Group G. The Thai team will play the UAE on Monday and Malaysia on June 15. All games will take place in the UAE and kick off at 11.45pm, Thai time.

In other matches in Group G, Ali Mabkhout and Fabio de Lima scored a brace apiece in the UAE’ 4-0 win over Malaysia allowing Bert van Marwijk’s side to pull level with the South East Asians on nine points.

The UAE are now two points behind leaders Vietnam and their hopes of qualifying were boosted by Thailand’s  draw with Indonesia.

Thailand’s result also moves Akira Nishino‘s team onto nine points, although the Thais have played one game more than the other teams in the group.

With the eight group winners and four best runners-up advancing to the next round, the War Elephants have a slim chance of reaching Asia’s third and final qualifying stage.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog