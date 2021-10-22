Actor Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Woman During Filming

Police in Santa Fe New Mexico confirmed today that Hollywood actor and director Alec Baldwin “discharged” a prop gun and killed a cinematographer and injured a director.

42-year-old Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died not long after being transported to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Director Joel Souza remains in a local hospital where he was said to be recovering from his injury.

According to police investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed for Netflix involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged by Baldwin while filming Rust. The shooting happened on the set of Rust in Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Sante Fe, New Mexico.

A Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department official said Alec Baldwin was questioned by police investigators. No arrests or charges have been filed the police official said.

Alec Baldwin refuses to comment

Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying, the investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.

Crime scene investigators were called to the set of Rush at Bonanza Creek Ranch just outside Santa Fe and the entire location was lockdown for the investigation. A cast member, now identified as Alec Baldwin, was unaware of the type of ammunition in the gun, we’re told.

A representative from the production of Rust said that production had been halted for the time being and that the details of how the gun was loaded remained unclear. The production team is working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event.

He said the Netflix production had stringent rules over the use of prop weapons and treat all firearms as though they are actually loaded.

Attempts to get a comment from Alec Baldwin outside the sheriff’s office were unsuccessful. The state film office and the Santa Fe Film Office declined to comment.

Alex Baldwin co-produces and stars in a Netflix production as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime.

