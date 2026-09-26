Thailand Night Markets: City-by-City Guide to When and Where to Go

Last Updated on September 26, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand’s night markets bring together sizzling street food, bargain-friendly shopping, and local culture in one lively evening out. Some, like Chiang Rai’s Night Bazaar, open nightly, while others appear only on weekends, so your travel dates can shape which markets you can visit.

This city-by-city guide highlights standout markets in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Phuket, with practical notes to help you plan around market days and opening times. In Chiang Rai, you can compare the Night Bazaar and Saturday Walking Street before choosing where to spend the evening.

Key Takeaways

Plan around market days: Bangkok venues follow different schedules, so check a current Thailand night-market guide before you go.

Chiang Mai has a daily Night Bazaar, while Wua Lai opens Saturday and Ratchadamnoen opens Sunday.

Chiang Rai’s Night Bazaar runs nightly, and Saturday Walking Street adds a weekend option. Check Chiang Rai market hours and timing.

Phuket’s Naka Night Market focuses on weekends, though listed closing times can vary.

Arrive in the early evening for a wider food selection, and confirm hours around public holidays.

Thailand’s Best Night Markets, City by City

Thailand’s night markets vary by city and schedule. Some are daily food and shopping stops, while others take over streets just once a week. Check locally before setting out, especially for weekend markets, since hours can change.

Bangkok: Find street food, river views, and vintage finds

For a late-night food crawl, head to Yaowarat Road in Chinatown. Street-food stalls and restaurants fill the area in the evening, with the busiest stretch often around 7 to 9 p.m. Many vendors wind down later at night, so arrive early if you have specific dishes in mind.

For dinner beside the Chao Phraya River, Asiatique The Riverfront combines restaurants, shops, and open-air promenades. It generally opens daily from late afternoon until around midnight. Srinagarindra Train Night Market is a better pick for vintage clothing, collectibles, and retro decor. It usually runs Thursday through Sunday, from about 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jodd Fairs Ratchada is listed as a current option, typically open daily from about 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jodd Fairs Rama 9 is reported closed, so don’t rely on older guides that still recommend it.

Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai: Choose between walking streets and a nightly bazaar

In Chiang Mai, choose a Walking Street based on your day. Sunday Walking Street fills Ratchadamnoen Road and nearby lanes, while Saturday Walking Street centers on Wua Lai Road. Both usually start around 5 p.m. and feature food, crafts, and local vendors. For a market any night of the week, visit Chiang Mai Night Bazaar on Chang Klan Road, which typically opens in the evening, around 6 p.m. Check Chiang Mai market details before planning around a weekly street market.

Chiang Rai Night Bazaar is an easy city-center evening stop near the bus station. Its food court gives you a place to sit down for dinner, and stalls sell souvenirs, clothing, and local goods. It’s generally reported open daily in the evening, often from around 6 p.m. until late. See this Chiang Rai Night Bazaar guide for more on what to expect.

Phuket and Krabi: Browse old-town lanes or weekend stalls

In Phuket Old Town, Phuket Walking Street, also called Lard Yai, takes place on Sunday along Thalang Road. Go for Sino-Portuguese streets, food stalls, and crafts, usually from midafternoon into the evening. Naka Market is larger and focuses on weekend shopping and food, while Chillva Market offers a more casual evening stop. Their schedules can vary, so check which days stalls are open during your visit.

In Krabi Town, Krabi Town Walking Street runs Friday through Sunday, generally from late afternoon into the evening. If you’re staying near the beach, Ao Nang Night Market is a convenient evening option. These markets aren’t all open nightly, so confirm the schedule before making the trip.

Pattaya: Shop and snack at Thepprasit Night Market

Thepprasit Night Market is Pattaya’s best-known choice for affordable clothes, snacks, and casual browsing. It suits an unhurried evening of sampling street food and looking through the stalls. Its operating days and hours can change, so check the current schedule locally before you go.

How to Choose Between Thailand’s Night Markets

Pick a market based on the evening you want, then check that it fits your travel dates. Bangkok offers distinct choices for food, vintage shopping, and family outings, while Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are strong options for crafts and a more local street-market feel.

For street food, crafts, or vintage finds

If dinner is the main event, head to Yaowarat in Bangkok. It’s a lively street-food district, so you can walk between vendors and choose dishes as you go. For local crafts and a pedestrian-friendly setting, Chiang Mai’s Sunday Walking Street fills the Old City with stalls; check the Sunday market’s visitor details before planning around it.

For vintage clothes, collectibles, and retro decor, Srinagarindra Train Night Market in Bangkok is the better fit. It takes more time to browse than a quick dinner stop, and it generally opens Thursday through Sunday. Meanwhile, Chiang Rai’s Night Bazaar pairs food with souvenir shopping in a central, manageable setting. On Saturday, the city’s Walking Street offers more handmade goods and a community feel; see this Chiang Rai Saturday Walking Street guide.

For families or an easy evening

Asiatique The Riverfront suits families and groups who want restaurants, shops, and a riverside stroll in one place. Its organized layout can feel easier than navigating a crowded food street, especially with children. Chiang Rai Night Bazaar is another practical choice when you want a sit-down meal and casual browsing without committing to a long market walk.

A quick guide if you have limited time

Choose Yaowarat for a food-focused evening in Bangkok.

for a food-focused evening in Bangkok. Pick Srinagarindra for vintage and secondhand shopping.

for vintage and secondhand shopping. Visit Chiang Mai Sunday Walking Street for crafts and Old City atmosphere, if your schedule includes Sunday.

for crafts and Old City atmosphere, if your schedule includes Sunday. Go to Chiang Rai Night Bazaar for an easy, flexible evening, or its Saturday Walking Street for handmade goods.

for an easy, flexible evening, or its Saturday Walking Street for handmade goods. Select Asiatique for a family-friendly mix of dining and shopping.

When your dates are fixed, check each market’s current opening days first. Weekly walking streets can be a great fit, but only if you arrive on the right night.

Plan a Night Market Visit Without the Guesswork

A little planning makes a market evening easier, especially when your itinerary depends on a weekly walking street. Check the schedule, route, and return ride before you leave, then confirm details again on the day.

Check the market day and arrive early

Weekly markets can be easy to miss if you assume they open every night. Chiang Mai’s Wua Lai Walking Street runs on Saturdays, while its Sunday market takes place on Ratchadamnoen Road. Phuket’s Lard Yai is also a Sunday market. Because hours and locations can change, check a current local listing or the market’s official page on the day of your visit.

Arriving in the early evening gives you more room to browse before crowds build. Some vendors may still be setting up, so allow a little flexibility rather than arriving as soon as the market opens. For a Chiang Rai evening, see this Chiang Rai Night Bazaar guide for practical timing and visit details.

Carry cash and make food choices carefully

Bring Thai baht in small bills. Smaller food stalls and souvenir vendors may not accept cards, and exact change can make quick purchases easier. Choose busy stalls where food is cooked in front of you and served hot; high customer turnover means ingredients are less likely to sit out for long. Avoid raw or undercooked dishes, and choose fruit you can peel yourself.

Keep water handy as you walk, especially on humid evenings. Sealed bottled water is a practical choice, and a short break can help if the market feels crowded or hot. For broader trip-safety information, review the U.S. State Department’s Thailand travel advisory.

Before you start browsing, check how you’ll get back to your hotel. Note the nearest transit stop, confirm when service ends, or arrange a taxi or ride-hailing pickup point away from the busiest entrance. In Bangkok, these transportation and safety tips can help you plan the trip home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Market schedules, food layouts, and payment options vary by city, so a few practical details can make your evening easier. These answers cover common questions to check before heading out.

Which Thai night market is best for street food?

For a food-focused evening, choose Yaowarat Road in Bangkok. It’s an open street-food corridor, where you can walk between independent vendors and nearby restaurants, compare menus, and order a few dishes as you go. Browse this Bangkok street food guide if you want to plan what to try.

A food court, such as the one at Chiang Rai Night Bazaar, offers a different experience: stalls gather around shared seating, making it easier for a group to order from different vendors and eat together. Yaowarat is better for a moving food crawl; a food court is more convenient when you want a seat and an easy place to regroup.

Are Thailand’s night markets open every night?

Some bazaars run nightly, while walking streets usually operate on set days. Chiang Mai Night Bazaar is a daily option, but the city’s Wua Lai and Ratchadamnoen walking streets take place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

In Phuket, Lard Yai is a Sunday market on Thalang Road. Krabi Town Walking Street generally runs Friday through Sunday. Check the schedule before planning around a weekly market, and use a current Thailand market listing as one place to compare dates and hours.

What time should I arrive at a night market?

For most evening markets, arriving between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. gives you time to browse before the dinner crowds build. However, opening times vary, and some vendors may still be setting up when the market first opens.

Popular food streets often get busiest later in the evening, so arrive earlier if you have specific stalls in mind or want shorter waits. For weekend walking streets, check the posted start time, since some open in the late afternoon.

Can I pay by card at Thai night markets?

Keep some cash in Thai baht, especially for small food stalls and independent vendors. Larger restaurants or market complexes may offer card or QR payment, but options differ by business.

Carry small bills to make quick purchases easier, and ask about payment before ordering if you’re unsure. That way, you won’t need to search for an ATM when you’re ready to pay.

What should I wear to a night market?

Choose breathable clothes and comfortable walking shoes. Markets can involve long stretches on foot, crowded lanes, and warm evenings, so lightweight clothing and shoes with good support are more practical than dressier options.

If your visit includes a temple or another religious site nearby, dress respectfully and follow any posted visitor rules. Market attire may be casual, but temple expectations can be different.

How can I check whether a market is open?

Check a recent local listing or the market’s current social media updates before you leave. This matters most for weekly markets, public holidays, and venues whose hours or locations have changed.

You can also ask hotel staff to confirm the market day and suggest the best entrance or route. If two listings disagree, treat the schedule as unconfirmed until you check with someone local.