Bangkok Airport Arrival: 10 Mistakes to Avoid

Last Updated on September 26, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – The first hour at Suvarnabhumi Airport can get frustrating if you’re trying to sort out entry paperwork, phone service, cash, and a ride after a long flight. A little preparation can save you time at immigration and help you avoid unnecessary fees.

Sam Tyler has lived in Thailand for seven years. These are the top 10 arrival mistakes he sees first-time visitors make, along with the airport options he recommends knowing about before you land.

Get through immigration with your details ready

1. Waiting until you land to complete the TDAC

Travelers arriving in Thailand need to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card, or TDAC. Submit it through the official Thailand Digital Arrival Card website, which is free. Sam warns against sites that charge to complete it for you.

The form asks for your passport details, flight information, and accommodation details. Once you’ve submitted it, you’ll receive a QR code to show at immigration. Sam recommends completing it within 72 hours of arrival. You can fill it out after landing, but doing it before your flight keeps you from scrambling at the airport.

2. Arriving at immigration without your answers

An immigration officer may ask how long you plan to stay, where you’re staying, and whether you have an onward flight ticket. Have your accommodation address and proof of onward travel ready, along with your TDAC QR code.

If you know those details, Sam says immigration is usually quick and straightforward. Searching for them at the counter can slow down an otherwise simple part of your arrival.

Set up your phone before you need it

3. Leaving mobile data to chance

You have three options: an eSIM, a roaming package on your existing SIM, or a Thai tourist SIM. Sam has used Airalo and HolaFly for eSIMs. He finds them convenient because you can set one up in an app and have data ready when you arrive, though he says they cost a little more than some other options. He also recommends considering unlimited data so you don’t have to watch your usage.

Roaming is convenient if your current provider offers a suitable package, but the price depends on its duration and data allowance. For a tourist SIM, you’ll find AIS, True, and Dtac counters after you exit the arrivals area. Sam usually chooses AIS when traveling between Thai provinces. He suggests asking about monthly promotions, while noting that the providers’ own locations tend to offer cheaper deals than airport counters.

4. Landing without the apps you’ll use

Download the apps you want before the flight so they’re ready when you land. Sam’s choices cover the tasks you’re most likely to handle on arrival:

For taxis or motorbikes, use Bolt, Grab, or InDrive.

Google Maps helps you get around, while Google Translate can help with menus and conversations.

LINE is widely used for messaging in Thailand, and GrabFood is Sam’s food-delivery choice.

For accommodation, he mentions Agoda, Trip, and Booking.

Avoid extra ATM fees and awkward cash payments

5. Making repeated small withdrawals or bringing damaged bills

Sam says Thai ATMs charge a 200 baht withdrawal fee, just over $6, so repeated small withdrawals can add up. If you’re withdrawing cash, taking out a larger amount means paying that fee fewer times.

If you’re bringing foreign currency to exchange, check the bills before you travel. Notes with writing, tears, or stains may be refused. At Suvarnabhumi, Sam heads to the basement floor for Happy Rich, SuperRich, and Kasikorn Bank. He says their exchange rates are similar and reasonably good.

6. Leaving your card in the ATM

Sam points out an easy mistake to make when you’re tired: Thai ATMs dispense your cash before returning your card. If you’re used to getting your card first, it’s easy to walk away as soon as you’ve collected the money.

After taking your cash, wait for the ATM to return your card.

Getting a forgotten card back could be particularly difficult if you’re leaving Bangkok soon.

7. Carrying only 1,000 baht notes

Small vendors, taxis, and ticket machines may struggle to break a 1,000 baht note. Keep some 20, 50, and 100 baht notes handy for your first ride or a snack.

Sam’s ATM tip is to withdraw 3,900 baht instead of 4,000 baht. That can give you smaller denominations to use right away.

Check the Airport Rail Link before choosing a ride

8. Overlooking the train into Bangkok

The Bangkok Airport Rail Link is on Suvarnabhumi’s basement floor. Sam recommends it most for travelers with one piece of luggage. You can buy a ticket at the counter or from a machine.

He gives its operating hours as 6 a.m. to midnight. The trip to Phaya Thai, where you can connect to the BTS Skytrain, costs 45 baht. For the connection to the MRT at Phetchaburi, he quotes 35 baht. It’s an inexpensive way to get into the city if the route works for your destination and luggage.

Know where to catch a taxi or bus

The train isn’t the only option. Sam also walks through the airport taxi queue, ride-hailing pickups, and buses to destinations outside Bangkok.

The regulated taxi queue

On the first level, walk outside to the regulated taxi area and take a ticket from the queue machine. The number on your ticket matches a numbered green sign at a taxi bay. Sam says the wait is normally short because many taxis are available.

The ride includes a 50 baht airport service fee. If you use the tollway, Sam says to allow another 20 to 70 baht, or possibly around 100 baht. Keep your queue ticket because it contains the driver’s information. Also, check that the driver turns on the meter when the trip begins; if they won’t, find another driver.

Ride-hailing pickups and buses

Bolt, Grab, and InDrive are English-friendly options. Sam says app-based pickups are on level two or at the Grab pickup point. He estimates a wait of roughly 5 to 20 minutes and quotes about 250 to 450 baht for a Grab ride into central Bangkok.

If you’re heading to Pattaya or Hua Hin, check the official bus counters on the first level. Sam says fares start at around 150 baht, depending on the destination. The buses are air-conditioned and run on fixed schedules. For comfort and convenience, though, his personal choice is a taxi.

Don’t skip travel insurance

9. Assuming a short trip means you won’t need it

Sam once had an unexpected hospital visit in Thailand and paid $1,000 out of pocket because he wasn’t prepared. Medical bills can add up quickly, even when the trip itself is short.

He says immigration officers don’t generally ask to see insurance, but notes that it can be required for longer stays. The provider he personally uses is linked through Pacific Prime Thailand’s insurance page.

Rehydrate and rest after the flight

10. Pushing on when you need water or sleep

After a long-haul flight, Sam’s friend, also named Sam, stopped at Lawson for a bottle of water. His advice was simple: rehydrate before you start drinking alcohol. Bangkok is hot and humid, and you may already have had a few drinks on the plane.

If you’re exhausted or have a same-day connection, Suvarnabhumi also has sleep pods. Boxotel offers private, air-conditioned rooms with a bed, charging outlets, and luggage space. You can book by the hour; the prices shown in Sam’s video were 1,400 baht for four hours and 4,200 baht for 12 hours. Avagard is another option, with cozy Japanese-style pods. Both give you somewhere to rest instead of spending hours sitting in the terminal.

Arrive with the first hour planned

Your arrival is easier when the TDAC is done and your immigration details are close at hand. Once you’re through, you can choose a SIM, get the cash you need, and head for the train, taxi, or bus that fits your trip.

After a long flight, remember the simplest part of Sam’s advice: keep your bank card, get some water, and give yourself time to rest if you need it.

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