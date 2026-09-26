Bangkok News

Bangkok Floods: Avoid 21 Roads After Heavy Weekend Rain

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Floods Bangkok

Last Updated on September 26, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK –  Authorities are telling drivers to steer clear of 21 major roads. This urgent warning comes after heavy rain pounded the city for the past two days. Floodwaters have quickly taken over many streets and caused major traffic headaches. City officials are closely watching the water levels across the capital.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued an official alert on Saturday morning at 08:30. Their flood-monitoring team found that water levels are still rising in several areas. Because of this, some road sections are completely closed right now. Drivers need to plan new routes before leaving home today.

Key Takeaways:

  • Heavy rain over the past two days flooded 21 major Bangkok roads, forcing some closures.
  • Drivers should completely avoid severely flooded routes like Sukhumvit, Lat Phrao, and Ramkhamhaeng.
  • The city issued a warning early Saturday morning and advises slow driving on slick streets.

Roads Hit Hardest by Flooding

If you are driving, you must avoid the most flooded areas completely. These severe danger zones include Vibhavadi Rangsit, Phahon Yothin, and Ratchadaphisek roads. Furthermore, you should stay away from Pattanakan, Lat Phrao, and Srinakarin roads today. Commuters will also find deep water on Sukhumvit, Ramkhamhaeng, Rama 9, and Ramintra roads.

Some parts of these streets are entirely underwater and unsafe for any vehicle. The flooding is getting much worse in certain spots as drainage systems struggle to keep up. Local police are working hard to direct traffic away from these dangerous zones. You can check the latest flood updates directly from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

You might still need to travel through other parts of the city. If so, officials advise driving very slowly on Kamphaeng Phet 2 and Ratchawithi roads. You also need to exercise extreme caution on Si Ayutthaya, Bang Na-Trat, and Rama 2 roads. The water there is not quite as deep, but the roads remain very slick.

Always leave plenty of extra space between your car and the vehicle ahead. Heavy rain makes it hard to see, and stopping takes much longer on wet streets. Please stay home if you do not have a truly urgent reason to travel today. Taking these simple steps will help keep everyone safe during this severe weather event.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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