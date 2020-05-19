Post-Coronavirus Tourism Rebranded to “Amazing Trusted Thailand”

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand has plans to rebrand tourism in the post-coronavirus era to “Amazing Trusted Thailand”. Aimed at selective markets and destinations in the country. Locations that can guarantee health and safety standards for both tourists and locals.

“We estimate international markets will return in October. All related agencies are working on a proper recovery plan that won’t risk a second wave of the coronavirus. Especially after our proven record of effective coronavirus control during the first wave,” said Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suggested we use this opportunity to rebrand Thai tourism. Above all as a quality destination where we care more about trust than carrying capacity.”

He said the makeover features three combinations of new and old tourism concepts. Including an effective and recognized public health system. Also a unique and outstanding gastronomy and culture, and natural beauty and Thai people.

With Thailand looking to exit lockdown this month, TAT is preparing a strategy for the second stage. Matching foreign countries that were removed from the list of “Disease-Infected Zones.” Furthermore with select provinces that never reported coronavirus infections. Or provinces that have not had a new case in the past 28 days.

Thailand tourism ministry conducting surveys nationwide

“Our plan to open up for international tourists will not be the same as the plan for locals. In the near future, a discussion between Thailand and targeted countries will be necessary. Especially before any exchange of tourists.

Thailand and other countries are worried about the coronavirus pandemic. Countries don’t want to send their citizens here and have them bring the coronavirus back,” said Mr Yuthasak.

Islands such as Phuket or Samui may be the first batch of destinations to welcome international tourists. Above all as their geography allows authorities to more easily control and track of tourists.

He said the agency also plans to introduce the International Tourists Bridge project. It was adapted from the Georgia tourism model, which aims at attracting high-end foreign tourists. Rich tourists from the European Union, the UK and North America.

Thailand is also looking at high spenders within the region, such as Singapore, China and Vietnam. Enticing them to visit designated areas in Thailand under a quota.

Tourists to supply fit-to-fly certificates

These tourists can visit selected destinations without being subjected to 14-day quarantine measures. However they have to provide health certification, fit-to-fly certificates and buy health insurance before visiting Thailand. Rapid Covid-19 testing will also be available upon arrival.

The agency will provide tourism safety standards for the Safety and Health Administration at every touch point. It will also track digital platforms to manage the flow of tourists.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry plans to discuss the tourism rehabilitation plan with Gen Prayut this week and propose the plan to the cabinet meeting next week.

The plan requires 10-20 billion baht from the 400-billion-baht budget used for economic rehabilitation projects after the outbreak.

In a meeting on Monday between the Tourism and Sports Ministry and chairman of the TAT board, Thosaporn Sirisumphand, the TAT was approved to revise this year’s foreign arrivals target to 14-16 million. The outlook for domestic trips was projected at 100 million, with total revenue of 1.23 trillion baht.

