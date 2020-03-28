Phuket’s Famous Promthep Cape Ordered Closed to Visitors

Officials in Phuket have ordered the closure of Promthep cape a famous lookout where tourists can see dazzling sunsets. The closure of Promthep cape is another Phuket attractions now off-limits as the COVID-19 grips the country.

Rawai Municipality has ordered the closure of the famous cape, Naiharn beach and six other public places from Friday. Above all to prevent gatherings that could accelerate the rate of infections.

Also closed until further notice are Yaniu beach, Ao Sane, Naiharn lake, Rawai bridge, a football field and the Windmill viewpoint.

“The closures take effect from March 27 onward until normal conditions return,” Rawai mayor Arun Sophos told the Bangkok Post. The decision followed the report on Friday of seven more infection cases in Phuket.

Promthep cape, on the southwestern tip of the island, is famous among tourists to see spectacular sunsets.

Other popular Phuket beaches, including Karon, Kata, Kata Noi and Patong remain open for now, but Karon mayor Tawee Thongchaem and Patong mayor Chalermlak Kepsap have appealed for strict cooperation from beachgoers and shop owners to avoid large gatherings.

They asked shops to put away all beach beds and for jet-ski operators to suspend their activities.

Phuket mayor Somjai Suwannasuppana ordered the closure of three public parks: Chalermphrakiat King Rama X, Saphan Hin and Phuket Chalermphrakiat, better known as Suan Luang.

Those who violate the closure order will be fined up to 100,000 baht and/or sentenced to up to one year in jail, she warned.

Russian Arrested in Phuket

Meanwhile, A Russian man who had overstayed his Visa for 163 days has been arrested in Phuket. Immigration officials allege he was acting as an illegal taxi driver, picking up tourists from Phuket International Airport.

Russian national Konstantin Morozov, charged at a Phuket Police Station for working illegally and for illegally staying his visa. It was not reported whether or not Morozov will be deported, or detained in Thailand while awaiting deportation.

