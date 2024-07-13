Interior Ministry Introduces New 180 Day Destination Thailand Visa

People from more nations will be now able to enter Thailand without a visa beginning Monday. This is part of an effort to increase tourism and encourage visitors to stay longer, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Friday.

According to Ms. Traisuree, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed four documents that will make it easier for foreigners to travel. These modifications will all take effect on Monday, provided they are published in the Royal Gazette.

The instructions include 93 more nations on the list of individuals who can visit Thailand without a visa, up from 57 previously. People from these countries can stay for a maximum of 60 days. Additionally, from 19 to 31, nearly twice as many nations will be able to obtain visas on arrival in Thailand.

To attract digital nomads, artists, and tourists interested in learning or practicing skills such as cooking and Muay Thai, the country will also introduce the Destination Thailand Visa service.

The new form of visa, which is valid for five years, allows travelers to stay for up to 180 days.

According to Ms. Traisuree, students holding visas for master’s degrees or higher will not be required to leave Thailand immediately upon graduation. They will be able to stay for an additional year to hunt for work or vacation.

In order to enhance the economy and tourism, the cabinet took a general decision on these additional measures in May. The statement was meant to be released in June, but it was pushed back.

Ms. Traisuree believes that this is the greatest sort of visa for persons who want to work from home in the Land of Smiles and explore the nation without the various restrictions and complications that come with conventional tourist visas.

Getting a DTV will give you a 5-year multiple-entry visa that lets you stay in Thailand for a total of 180 days a year, with the opportunity to stay for another 180 days.

Ms. Traisuree said that the Destination Thailand Visa is great if you want to work from home in the Land of Smiles and see the sights without the many restrictions and problems that come with a regular tourist visa. The Destination Thailand Visa will cost 10,000 THB.

Qualifications for the Thailand Destination Visa (DTV)

According to Thai Embassy, to be eligible for the visa, you must fulfill the following conditions (which could change):

You have to be 20 years of age or older

You have to be able to afford the cost of the visa

To sustain your stay in the nation, you must demonstrate that you have at least 500,000 THB in your bank account

Proof of your employment with a recognized company is required.

For digital nomads or remote workers who want to make the most of their travels and yet have the opportunity to work while they’re there, the Destination Thailand Visa is designed just for you. Additionally, it is ideal if you are traveling to Thailand in order to partake in any of the following activities:

Thai food prepared with Muay Thai

Instruction and conferences

Sports medicine therapy

International talent International music and art events

Thailand DTV Visa Benefits

Additionally, there is uncertainty about these details and they could change:

In comparison to other Southeast Asian nations that provide comparable visas, Thailand has less stringent income requirements and charges for the visa. For another 10,000 THB, you can extend the visa once, for a maximum of 180 days.

There are ninety-three foreign nations that qualify for the Thailand DTV Visa.

With this visa, you can lawfully operate remotely for foreign clients and companies while in Thailand.

Your spouse and any children under the age of twenty may accompany you.

You are exempt from paying taxes on your foreign income because the visa allows you to stay in Thailand for up to 180 days.

Drawbacks of a Thailand DTV Visa

You are unable to work for a Thai company that needs a Thai work visa, even though you are still able to engage in some activities and make money. Your DTV will end if you decide to change the kind of visa you are currently on.

Additional information on the visa’s release date and application process will be available in late June or early July of 2024. You will most likely be able to apply for it via the Thai immigration office, a Thai embassy, or a Royal Thai Consulate.