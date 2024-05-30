YouTube Launches Over 75 In-Browser Games: What You Need To Know

(CTN News) – YouTube has recently announced a significant expansion to its platform that is sure to excite gaming enthusiasts and casual players alike.

Over 75 games have been introduced to YouTube’s new gaming feature, “Playables,” which is accessible both through a browser and the YouTube mobile app on iOS devices.

While there is no current word on Android compatibility, YT has assured users that wider accessibility is coming soon.

The Playables collection offers a diverse array of games ranging from classic titles like chess and billiards to modern favorites such as Angry Birds Showdown and Tomb Of The Mask.

These games, reminiscent of those found on Google Play and the App Store, cater to various gaming preferences and genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Access and Features

To access Playables, users can simply navigate to the YouTube homepage and select “Playables” from the Explore menu.

Once launched, players can enjoy their favorite games directly within the YouTube interface, with the ability to save game progress and track high scores for competitive play.

YouTube “Playables,” Availability and Expansion

While the feature has been gradually rolling out to select users in specific markets over the past few months, YouTube has officially announced plans to expand Playables to a broader audience in the near future.

A company blog post reassured eager gamers, stating, “Not seeing Playables yet? Don’t worry, we’re widening availability to more users over the coming months, so keep checking back!”

Community Feedback

YT is also actively seeking feedback from its community on this new gaming feature. Users are encouraged to share their ideas on how to improve Playables by using the ‘send feedback’ option available during gameplay.

YT aims to enhance the gaming experience based on user input, ensuring that Playables evolves in line with player expectations.

This development comes in the wake of the closure of Google Stadia, which previously featured YouTube integration and aimed to enable gaming directly via video ads. Google has also ceased its first-party development efforts.

With Playables, YouTube appears to be taking a new approach to integrating gaming into its platform, potentially tapping into a vast audience of gamers who already use YT for entertainment.

YouTube’s introduction of Playables represents a bold step towards transforming its platform into a multifaceted hub for gaming and content consumption.

As Playables becomes more widely available and the game library expands, it is poised to become a significant player in the gaming industry, offering a seamless gaming experience alongside its traditional video content.

For gaming enthusiasts and YT aficionados alike, the future promises exciting possibilities as Playables continue to evolve and grow.