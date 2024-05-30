Connect with us

Tech

YouTube Launches Over 75 In-Browser Games: What You Need To Know
Advertisement

Tech

Spotify Raises Fees In France To The Highest In Europe

Tech

Telegram May Be Adversely Affected By EU DSA

Tech

Meta Eliminates Chinese And Israeli Influence Accounts Powered By AI

Tech

Nvidia May Overtake Apple As World's Second-Most Valuable Company

Tech

11zon: Compress And Convert, JPG, And PDF - Categories At 11zon

Tech

Automate Email Marketing with Soujiyi: Unlocking Efficiency and Effectiveness

Tech

Best Software for SD Card Recovery in 2024

Tech

The OpenAI Safety Committee Conducts Training For The New Model

Tech

T-Mobile To Acquire US Cellular's Wireless Business For $4.4 Billion

Tech

Elevate Conversations: WhatsApp Chatbot Best Practices

Tech

Earn Tuffer APK: Features & How Does It Work?

Tech

Google Will Add AI-Powered Magic Editors To Old Pixel Devices

Tech

Who Secretly Reads Your WhatsApp Conversations? Check It Out Here

Tech

NVIDIA Drives $22.6 Billion In Data Center Sales With AI Revolution

Tech

TikTok Guidelines For Enhancing Safety Have Been Updated

Tech

Google's latest Algorithm Update in May 2024 brings Significant Changes to Search Rankings

Tech

PCTattletale, A spyware App, Was Hacked And Its Website Was Defaced

Tech

Spotify App Has Been Updated To Remove Car-Related Music

Tech

The Ultimate Guide to SD Card Recovery on Mac: Steps and Tips

Tech

YouTube Launches Over 75 In-Browser Games: What You Need To Know

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

55 seconds ago

on

YouTube

(CTN News) – YouTube has recently announced a significant expansion to its platform that is sure to excite gaming enthusiasts and casual players alike.

Over 75 games have been introduced to YouTube’s new gaming feature, “Playables,” which is accessible both through a browser and the YouTube mobile app on iOS devices.

While there is no current word on Android compatibility, YT has assured users that wider accessibility is coming soon.

The Playables collection offers a diverse array of games ranging from classic titles like chess and billiards to modern favorites such as Angry Birds Showdown and Tomb Of The Mask.

These games, reminiscent of those found on Google Play and the App Store, cater to various gaming preferences and genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Access and Features

To access Playables, users can simply navigate to the YouTube homepage and select “Playables” from the Explore menu.

Once launched, players can enjoy their favorite games directly within the YouTube interface, with the ability to save game progress and track high scores for competitive play.

YouTube 1

YouTube “Playables,” Availability and Expansion

While the feature has been gradually rolling out to select users in specific markets over the past few months, YouTube has officially announced plans to expand Playables to a broader audience in the near future.

A company blog post reassured eager gamers, stating, “Not seeing Playables yet? Don’t worry, we’re widening availability to more users over the coming months, so keep checking back!”

Community Feedback

YT is also actively seeking feedback from its community on this new gaming feature. Users are encouraged to share their ideas on how to improve Playables by using the ‘send feedback’ option available during gameplay.

YT aims to enhance the gaming experience based on user input, ensuring that Playables evolves in line with player expectations.

This development comes in the wake of the closure of Google Stadia, which previously featured YouTube integration and aimed to enable gaming directly via video ads. Google has also ceased its first-party development efforts.

With Playables, YouTube appears to be taking a new approach to integrating gaming into its platform, potentially tapping into a vast audience of gamers who already use YT for entertainment.

YouTube’s introduction of Playables represents a bold step towards transforming its platform into a multifaceted hub for gaming and content consumption.

As Playables becomes more widely available and the game library expands, it is poised to become a significant player in the gaming industry, offering a seamless gaming experience alongside its traditional video content.

For gaming enthusiasts and YT aficionados alike, the future promises exciting possibilities as Playables continue to evolve and grow.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies