Which Training Delivery Method Is Best For Your L&D Program?

A training program’s success and failure are entirely dependent on how it is delivered. Training delivery methods remarkably impact an organization’s training objectives and learning outcomes; therefore, selecting the best way to deliver a training program is critical.

Corporate training is about creating an engaging learning experience, facilitating it with enthusiasm, and completing it with manuals and job aids.

Choosing the best training delivery method can take time because there are many factors to consider: money, workforce size, style, location, etc.

And whatever type you prefer, your training delivery method must meet the needs of your learners as well as the goals of your organization.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the four main types of training delivery methods to help you select the best one.

Methods Of Training Delivery: Selecting The Most Effective Method

1. eLearning

eLearning is a relatively new method of training delivery. It offers extensive training via an online system and a learning management system.

Employees can easily access the training by logging into the system. So, learners can learn effectively without visiting a physical setting using a computer, mobile phone, or tablet with internet access.

With the help of tracking and training tools within an all-in-one LMS like WorkRamp, organizations can easily manage development, learning procedures, and onboarding processes for their employees.

They can facilitate report generation by keeping track of learners’ content consumption and test results. eLearning also encompasses microlearning, gamification, and mobile learning, providing numerous benefits.

2. Instructor-Led Training (ILT)

It might be difficult for in-person training to make a comeback anytime soon. However, it’s still an efficient training tool, particularly when you want learners to solve problems as a group and try out different scenarios.

Some topics are better suited to in-person learning, like corporate culture training, highly technical skill training, effective communication, time management, and sensitive matters like gender discrimination.

In-person training is also an excellent way to train many employees at once while encouraging peer-to-peer interactions.

ILT is most effective when a large group of learners needs to be provided with a small amount of information in a short period.

The only value-add is the instructor’s credibility and training skills. The interactivity of ILT, where learners can ask questions and get prompt answers, is another significant advantage ILT is an excellent option for businesses with a dedicated training space and a need for employee interaction in the learning process.

3. Blended Learning

Organizations can use various blended learning techniques to guarantee that every learner retains the knowledge acquired during the training.

A blended learning approach is ideal for organizations with multiple training requirements and challenging learning objectives.

Training delivery methods have changed with technological advancements over the last decade.

As the corporate training industry explodes with training delivery methods, it gets confusing for L&D experts to pick on a particular training method.

However, blended learning is one of the best training methods. It enables instructors to assign skill-developing and scenario-driven tasks online besides in-person sessions so that learners can engage with it and learn at their own pace.

4. On-The-Job Training

On-the-job training is the most effective method for getting hands-on experience relevant to an employee’s current job.

It takes the focus of a more seasoned employee to explain the procedures and provide insights and helpful advice to newly hired employees.

Another benefit of this training method is individual attention, which allows new employees to ask questions and get immediate answers.

It also allows the instructors to modify training based on the skills required by the new employees.

Conclusion

It shouldn’t be surprising that there are so many different ways to communicate with your learners and train them.

But this variety makes choosing the best training delivery method a massive task.

Remember that you should choose the training delivery method that reduces the efforts of the in-house L&D teams while increasing flexibility and lowering the total cost of engagement.

