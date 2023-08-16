WhatsApp’s Latest Beta Test Includes AI-Generated Stickers

(CTN News) – I believe that WhatsApp’s generative artificial intelligence is going to be one of the biggest technological developments of the decade.

It is crucial for the future of artificial intelligence to distinguish between two main fields – the first is text-based generative AIs, such as ChatGPT, and the second is the type of AI that makes images, such as Midjourney and Dall-E, which are increasingly hard to distinguish from real images.

I would have to say that the latter ones are my favorites by far, since they are becoming more and more realistic every single day.

The thing is, you don’t actually need all that realism all the time, you just need it when you need it. A good example of this is WhatsApp’s AI feature that can be used for beta testers, allowing them to generate cute stickers on demand, and it looks like it will be really useful.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp for Android phones, version 2.23.17.14, has recently been updated to add a new feature that allows the creation of artificial intelligence stickers on demand, as per WABetaInfo.

As soon as the feature gets rolled out to you, you’ll see a dialog pop up in your sticker panel informing you about the new option and giving you the option to generate them.

By tapping the button, you will be able to enter a prompt, and WhatsApp will automatically generate a series of stickers based on the prompt that you have entered.

Then you can choose any that you like and it will be added to the conversation that you are currently in if you tap it.

In terms of the generative AI model that is being used, it is unclear, but considering the simplicity of the new sticker feature, it may be Dall-E or a similar model.

WhatsApp’s Meta’s servers host all of the stickers that it generates, and if for any reason you believe a sticker is harmful, you can always file a complaint with the company if you believe it is harmful.

It is also reported that these stickers will be able to distinguish themselves from other stickers due to the fact that they will be “easily recognisable” by anyone on the other end of the call. In order to know whether this will be a visual marker or a notice of any kind, we will have to wait until the feature is rolled out to everyone in order to know for sure.

A few lucky testers seem to have been able to access the feature with the latest beta update, which has been released. The update that I just downloaded was not showing up for me when I was writing this article, so your mileage may vary.

