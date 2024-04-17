Connect with us

WhatsApp Meta AI Improves User Experience
WhatsApp
A display of the Meta Ai on WhatsApp. — WABetaInfo/Sam Mobile/File

(CTN News) – Recently, Facebook, Facebook’s parent company, added to the beta Android version of WhatsApp a feature that allows users to access Meta AI through the search bar when using the application.

There is no doubt that the company has established itself to the level that it is today and has refined its function to the point that it offers a unique experience in several countries around the world as well.

WhatsApp WABetaInfo reported that in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, the search bar now displays the Meta AI symbol and reads “Ask Meta AI or search,” according to WABetaInfo.

Meta AI can be accessed through the search function in addition to looking up contacts, messages, and media through the search function, as indicated by the slogan and icon that appears at the bottom of the page. In addition to that, there are a number of other things as well.

As a result of this change, the WhatsApp Meta AI button is now displayed by the app in the upper-right corner of the screen. When you click on the chatbot dialogue box, the app will launch the dialogue as soon as it detects your click.

Reports have indicated that WhatsApp is supposedly planning to roll out a number of new features to a number of countries around the globe, including India, including the Meta AI button and a redesigned search bar, over the coming months.

There has not yet been a release date for the version of the app that will receive these modifications, so it is difficult to give specific details about what changes will be made to the app.

Users who are on the beta channel will have to update their apps to the most recent version in order to get the most out of the new features which are being introduced following the release on the beta channel.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

