Intel Will Compete With NVIDIA And AMD With New Chip Technology
Intel
(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

(CTN News) – Intel made an announcement on Tuesday, showcasing technologies it said would lead the artificial intelligence revolution. This was a reaction to Qualcomm, AMD, and NVIDIA’s fierce competition.

Data centers and high-end laptops alike rely on Intel chips for many years. AI systems have been advanced significantly in recent years by competitors, especially Nvidia.

CEO Pat Gelsinger presented a keynote speech at the Computex exhibition in Taiwan, where he unveiled Intel’s latest Xeon 6 processors for servers and provided more details about the company’s upcoming Lunar Lake chips for artificial intelligence personal computers.

Gelsinger claims that one of the biggest periods of innovation the industry has ever seen is being driven by artificial intelligence.

Silicon is once more making it possible for computing to advance exponentially, pushing the envelope of human potential and sustaining the world economy for years to come. The wonders of silicon are enabling these developments.

According to Gelsinger, Intel’s most recent technology provides the best possible balance of cost, energy efficiency, and performance all at once.

According to him, the price of Intel’s Gaudi systems,

One-third of rival companies’ pricing for AI tasks such as model training.

Following keynote addresses by Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Cristiano Amon, CEO of were abundant in the aforementioned talks.

In their speeches, Su and Amon each went into detail about the CPUs that their respective companies have developed for personal computers with capabilities.

Microsoft unveiled its Copilot+ AI personal computers this month, which will integrate  features into the Windows operating system.

Not only will Microsoft sell these, but some of the biggest names in the industry, like Dell, HP, Samsung, and Lenovo, will as well. Instead of only being available online, they will have  capabilities integrated into the device itself. Specifically, Gelsinger challenged Qualcomm’s claim that its AI-powered PC chips outperformed Intel’s offerings.

His words were, “I just want to put that to bed right now.” This is untrue!

Eighty percent of the personal computer industry is expected to be accounted for by systems by 2028, according to Intel, which cited the Boston Consulting Group as its source.

AI-powered intelligent island

Taiwan’s largest yearly technology expo is called Computex. The production of a wide range of goods, including gadgets like iPhones and servers that house ChatGPT, depends on Taiwan’s semiconductor sector.

With major wagers on artificial intelligence, the largest technology corporations in the world now view Taiwanese manufacturers as vital players in their objectives.

Most of the world’s most advanced semiconductors, including those required for artificial intelligence research and applications, are produced on this island.

The Taiwanese government intends to expedite the use of artificial intelligence using these capabilities.

President Lai Ching-te, who took office one month ago, said on Tuesday at Computex that “there is a lot of work to be done to transform Taiwan into an artificial intelligence smart island.”

However, Taiwan has been a topic of discussion in boardrooms and capitals throughout the globe due to its vital role in the supply chain for semiconductors, which are the foundation of the modern economy.

China maintains that Taiwan is its territory and has said that it will never give up the right to use force to subjugate Taiwan, despite its independence.

Over the past few years, there has been a decline in the relationship between Beijing and Taipei, and the Chinese military has been conducting numerous large-scale exercises throughout the island.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

