Twitter to Charge businesses $1,000 Per Month to Keep their Gold Badge: Report

(CTN News) – According to a claim that social media strategist Matt Navarra tweeted, companies may now have to pay $1000 per month to keep their Twitter gold verification badge.

Navarra posted screenshots of Twitter’s offer to pay organizations $1000 to verify them and an extra $50 per month for affiliate accounts.

The Information, a tech news website, corroborated the allegation and said that the pricing structure may alter and that specifics are still being finalized.

According to screenshots of an email supposedly received by Twitter staff, the new plan is Verified for Organizations.

Twitter is reportedly emailing businesses offering gold check mark verification for $1000 PER MONTH! And affiliate account verification for $50 each per month pic.twitter.com/hohTPKLKdi — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 3, 2023

The verification plan, originally known as Blue for Business, will shortly be deployed, Twitter said on January 14. It also said there was a way to access it earlier by being on a waiting list.

The most recent revenue-generating strategy will also feature “Tweet Boosting,” which is said to expand the audience of tweets sent by the organization and its affiliates.

We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business. Today, you can apply for early access via our waitlist here: https://t.co/wNdVPXHQRq — Tweet Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 13, 2023

Elon Musk, the site’s new owner, attracted criticism for trying to increase subscription income with the $8 per month Twitter Blue service after it sparked a deluge of impersonators on the microblogging platform.

Musk replaced the blue ticks purchased by people with gold checkmarks when relaunching the plan in December last year.

In addition, Musk has said that the “legacy” verified accounts that existed before the launch of Twitter Blue will be shut down in the next months since they were “corrupt and meaningless.”

A jury found on Friday that Musk did not defraud investors when he tweeted in 2018 about a potential Tesla takeover that never materialized.

Musk said he secured the funding to take Tesla private in a tweet on August 7, 2018.

According to testimony produced during the three-week trial, the tweets led to a 10-day spike in Twitter’s stock before it dropped when Musk backed out of a contract to which he never had a clear financial commitment.

