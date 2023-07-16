On IPhone, Google Chrome Now Supports Website Shortcuts

(CTN News) – Shortcuts can now be accessed directly from the home screen of iPhone users using Google Chrome, offering a convenient way to access the Shortcuts app.

There is one fantastic new feature that has been added to Google Chrome for iOS and iPadOS with the recent update, and that is the ability to add websites as shortcuts to your home screen from the Chrome browser.

The most recent release of iOS 16.4 by Apple has confirmed that a number of noteworthy improvements have been made to WebKit and its capabilities for supporting web applications in the most recent release of iOS 16.4.

With the latest updates, users can now take advantage of enhanced push notifications and the ability to add home screen shortcuts to their favourite apps from the home screen.

The latest Google Chrome update makes it possible for iOS users to easily add their preferred apps directly to the home screens, as reported by Treads, an Instagram application shared by Chris Messina.

As part of this exciting new update, web app shortcuts and web push notifications have also been added, providing a seamless browsing experience through the web.

Apple has already started rolling out these features to all users across the entire Apple ecosystem right now, and the beta version of Google Chrome macOS Sonoma is also allowing users to add shortcuts to web apps so they can quickly access them from within the operating system itself.

Aside from the advancements that have been discussed above, the Google Chrome iOS platform has also received several notable updates last month, which are on top of the advancements mentioned above.

In addition to being able to see products similar to Google Chrome Lens, users can create events on their calendars effortlessly with the help of their device’s camera.

