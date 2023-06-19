Connect with us

As Bitcoin Soars Above $26,000, Bitcoin Retailers Buy The Dip
Published

12 seconds ago

As Bitcoin Soars Above $26,000, Bitcoin Retailers Buy The Dip

(CTN News) – On-chain data indicates that Bitcoin retail buyers have been loading up on the recent dip in prices, a move that appears to have coincided with price gains above $26,000, which are providing relief to traders and holders alike.

The price of bitcoins crashed to a low of $24,820 in early this week before recovering to spot rates, adding 8% in just four days after the crash.

Investing by retail investors is on the rise

Following a turbulent week in the crypto space, which involved the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Binance, and “crypto” securities-related drama, it was not surprising that Bitcoin price dropped below $25,000 after the Federal Reserve stopped raising interest rates and maintained the US Funds Rate at a rate between 5% and 5.25%, which increased market uncertainty.

As a result, the crypto market has since rebounded, with retail investors, characterized as those holding 0.01 to 1 BTC at any given time, stepping in to capture the dip in price.

The dip-buying behavior exhibited by retail investors is surprisingly similar in nature to what was observed during the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) earlier this year, but is lower than the post-FTX collapse crash that saw Bitcoin’s price fall below $16,000 as a result of the collapse of FTX.

The fact that retailers are loading up could be an indication that traders and holders still have confidence in the future despite recent negative fundamentals in the market.

There is a movement among Bitcoin whales.

In the meantime, as Bitcoin retail buyers ramp up their investments, “whales” have also been active on the market in recent months. A crypto whale is an address that holds a large amount of bitcoins.

It is believed that the batch of coins originally mined in June 2010 have remained untouched since then, prior to their transfer to the new location.

Following this trend, another previously dormant Bitcoin wallet, that has been dormant for over a decade, has transferred $7.8 million worth of BTC to a new wallet in order to keep up with the trend. In addition, another long-term holder moved $11 million in BTC after more than 11 years of inactivity.

Speculators are raising questions about the motives behind the massive movements of BTC’s price at this pivotal point in its history and the crypto space.

Bitcoin’s supply and demand dynamics can be affected by trading activity resulting from transfers, potentially affecting its price in the short term.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading above $26,500, and has reversed losses from June 14. Retailers may be buying the dip, which could lead to a price recovery in the days ahead, possibly reaching $30,000.

In spite of this, Bitcoin remains under pressure. Traders should keep an eye on the impact of fundamental events, including the SEC lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, on the price of the currency.

