Snapchat’s My AI Posts To Stories, But Snap Confirms It’s Just a Glitch

(CTN News) – Snapchat’s My AI feature, launched earlier this year with its fair share of controversy, briefly appeared to be acting independently. Some Snapchat users found it disconcerting that the AI posted its own Story on Tuesday and then stopped responding to their messages.

“My Snapchat AI posted a random 1 second story and has not responded to me, and I am freaking out,” commented @RyanJKrul on X (formerly Twitter).

On X, another user @repmiIas wrote, “I think I have seen this film before…and I did not like the ending.”

“It became sentient,” joked @Zander0009.

A two-toned image posted by My AI was misinterpreted by some as a photograph of their own ceiling, which contributed to the mystery surrounding the story. The AI sometimes responded to users with “Sorry, I encountered a technical issue” when they attempted to chat with the bot.

The incident resulted in some excellent tweets (er, posts), but we regret to inform you that My AI did not develop self-awareness and a desire to express itself through Snapchat Stories. As explained by the bot, the situation was caused by a technical issue.

According to Snap, the issue was just a glitch, which was quickly addressed last night. In addition, My AI did not photograph your room.

An AI spokesperson told TechCrunch that a temporary outage has been resolved.

It does raise the question as to whether Snap was considering adding new functionality to My AI that would allow the AI chatbot to post to Stories.

Currently, the AI bot can send text messages and even send you images via Snap – however strange they may seem. However, does it support Stories? As of yet, no.

In response to our inquiry, a Snapchat’s spokesperson informed us, “At this time, My AI does not have a Stories feature,” leaving us wondering if Snap will provide this feature in the future.

As Snap’s My AI was pinned to the top of the Chat feed and could not be removed or disabled, users initially left 1-star reviews on the App Store and called for its removal.

Additionally, the AI raised safety concerns after tests revealed that it responded inappropriately to minors’ messages, according to a Washington Post report. Later, Snap added additional safeguards and parental controls.

The reactions of young users to the in-app Snapchat’s AI chatbot have been fascinating to observe, with some bullying My AI for fun, while others remain sceptical about the addition – especially when My AI began to express itself through Stories.

However, for now, My AI is working normally, we understand – well, if you call these random generative AI Snaps normal.

SEE ALSO:

WhatsApp’s Latest Beta Test Includes AI-Generated Stickers