MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Are Acquired By Winston Group Ltd.

(CTN News) – According to its most recent Securities & Exchange Commission filing, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc.

(NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The fund acquired an additional 217 shares of the utility provider’s stock during the quarter, bringing its total holdings to 3,092.

Based on its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, WINTON GROUP Ltd owned $241,000 worth of MGE Energy shares.

The company’s shares have also been bought and sold by other hedge funds. A 0.5% increase was made by Vanguard Group Inc. in its position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter of 2008.

In the last quarter, Vanguard invested Bought an additional 19,371 shares of the utility provider’s stock, bringing its total shareholding to 3,910,789 shares, worth $312,042,000.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased MGE Energy’s shares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Buying an additional 90,529 shares in the last quarter gave Victory Capital Management Inc.

ownership of 1,262,569 shares worth $98,265,000.

MGE Energy shares were up 15.7% during the first quarter for State Street Corp.

Since the end of the first quarter, State Street Corp has acquired an additional 133,267 shares, bringing its stake in the utility provider to 983,186.

A 1.7% increase in Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s share of MGE Energy was reported during the first quarter. The utilities provider’s stock is now worth $59,431,000 after Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter.

Furthermore, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter.

A total of 5,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock have been bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp since the last quarter. This gives it a total of 339,549 shares worth $27,093,000. 50.39% of the stock of the company is owned by institutions.

