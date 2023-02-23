Connect with us

Spotify Wants To Put a Robot In Your Ears
Microsoft Introduces Bing Chatbot To Phones For The 1st Time After Fixing Its Quirks

NASA To Launch Israel's 1st Space Telescope 'ULTRASAT' In 2026

Apple First-Generation iPhone 2007 Fetches $63,000 At Auction

ChatGPT Launches Boom in AI-Written E-Books on Amazon

Get the full Picture: How Dual-Channel Dash Cams are Revolutionizing Road Safety

What is Ransomware? Top 5 Tips to Prevent Ransomware

Text Now Alternatives 7 Top Apps For Text Messaging And Free Calling

Top 5 Free Online YouTube Video Downloader [Best of 2023]

Meta To Launch US$11.99 Subscription Service For Verified Accounts

How AI-Driven Fundraising Significantly Influences Political Campaigns

Utilizing Advanced Technology with 3D BIM Modeling Services

Now You Can Edit Google Contacts Right From Gmail

Per Session, Microsoft Limits Bing Chats To 5 Questions

WhatsApp Is Working On What New Feature?

Fitbit Versa 4 And Sense 2 Have 3rd-Party Watch Faces, Not Apps

Roblox Is Introducing Generative AI To Its Gaming Universe

New Netflix Account Control System Criticized By Experts

Fox-Owned 'Tubi' Reaches 64M Monthly Active Users

Snapchat Hits 750 Million Monthly Active Users

(CTN News) – As part of its AI game-up, Spotify is adding an AI DJ feature that will allow users to chat about the songs they are listening to.

It matters because Spotify is expanding its reach into the ever-emerging artificial technology space further than any other music service – following in the footsteps of other buzzy products like Microsoft’s ChatGPT-driven Bing – and aims to establish itself as a powerhouse when it comes to personalized curation.

This week’s top news is that Spotify announced the beta launch of its DJ service, which it describes as a “personalized AI guide” and part commentator with a “stunningly realistic voice” on the tracks and artists it offers.

  • Similarly to Spotify’s robust custom playlists, these mixes revisit users’ old favorites and current hits from time to time and introduce up-to-date hits based on data insights.

  • It is a DJ’s job to offer commentary every few songs or if he is “called upon via the DJ button,” according to a spokesperson for Spotify, and it also logs your habits so that you can improve your listening experience.

  • Nevertheless, it is not purely singular: According to the spokesperson, “culturally relevant insights about a user’s favorite artists may overlap” with those provided to others as well.

  • In a report by Gizmodo, Spotify reportedly used its recent acquisition of Sonantic, a London-based AI voice platform, to power the DJ side of its service. Scripts will reportedly be developed by in-house writers.

This is how it works: Spotify users should be able to access DJ via the mobile app in the Music section of the app.

  • Initially, the feature is expected to be available only to Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, the DJ’s voice is based on that of an actual human – Xavier “X” Jernigan, Spotify’s head of cultural partnerships who hosted the company’s morning show “The Get Up.” The company described him as the DJ’s “first model” and said it would continue to work on it.

