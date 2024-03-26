Connect with us

Tech

Spotify Launches Educational Video Courses In The United Kingdom
Advertisement

Tech

Google And Apple Could Split As Regulators Target Tech Companies

Tech

AI Ambitions Of Nvidia In Medicine And Health Care Are Growing,

Tech

Intel And AMD Chips Aren't Allowed In Government Computers In China

Tech

The New Instagram Limits Political Content: A Tech Tip

Tech

Updated WhatsApp Status! You Can Now Share Videos Up To 1 Minute Long

Tech

Telegram's Services In Spain Are Suspended By The High Court

Tech

US Sues Apple Over Smartphone Market Monopoly

Tech

Elevate Your Email Game with Google Workspace Signature Manager

Tech

Threads Add Live Scores For Sports Games Starting With The NBA

Tech

Statement From Apple Against US 'Blockbuster' Lawsuit

Tech

Biden Gives Intel Nearly $20 Billion To Boost US Chip Production

Tech

Judge Dismisses DirecTV's Antitrust Lawsuit Against Nexstar

Tech

Reddit's $34 Per Share IPO Marks a New Era In Company History

Tech

Nvidia launches AI-powered 6G playground

Tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Shanghai, Putting Pressure On Sales In China

Tech

Samsung Elec Expects Advanced Chip Packaging Sales To Reach $100m Or More

Tech

Meta Expects NVIDIA Chips To Begin Shipping Later This Year

Tech

Spotify Paid Royalties Of $9 Billion In 2023. What's Driving Growth?

Tech

SpaceX Spy Satellites: China's Military, State Media Slam The U.S.

Tech

Spotify Launches Educational Video Courses In The United Kingdom

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Spotify Launches Educational Video Courses In The United Kingdom

(CTN News) – It used to be that people went to one place for Spotify music, another for education, etc., but now many companies are trying to turn into jacks of all trades so that they can compete for survival by offering a variety of services.

It is worth mentioning that Spotify is the latest company that has announced a test for video-based learning courses. It is the newest addition to the platform’s music, podcasts, and audiobooks offerings, which join the music section.

In order to bring you a wide range of content, Spotify has teamed up with a number of content partners: BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Thinkific Labs Inc. and Skillshare.

The company offers a wide range of content that falls into four main categories: making music, getting creative, learning business, and living a healthy lifestyle. According to the announcement, these offers offer educational content creators the opportunity to reach a new audience through Spotify.

“Through this offer, we are exploring the possibility of providing educational content creators with a new audience who can view their content, reaching a broader potential audience while expanding our catalog,” Spotify noted in the announcement.

Approximately half of the users of the platform claim that they have “engaged” with self-help or educational podcasts during the last month.

Currently, only UK users can access the test courses, and both free and premium subscribers will receive at least two free lessons per course for the duration of their subscription. A person’s subscription level will have no effect on how much the series will cost, as they can choose any price between £20 ($25) and £80 ($101).

The apps can be accessed on a mobile device or on a desktop computer. If the feature moves from the testing phase to the production phase, the exact price and availability might change.

Earlier this year, Spotify introduced a beta program for music videos that was released shortly after this foray into video-based courses. As with the classes, they’re only available on certain tracks, and they’re not available to US subscribers (the UK is among the 11 countries that can access them).

SEE ALSO:

Google And Apple Could Split As Regulators Target Tech Companies

AI Ambitions Of Nvidia In Medicine And Health Care Are Growing,

Intel And AMD Chips Aren’t Allowed In Government Computers In China
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies