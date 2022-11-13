Earlier Saturday, SpaceX Launched Another Falcon 9 From Cape Canaveral

(CTN News) – SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. The launch took place at 11:06 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This is the 49th rocket to be launched from the Space Coast in the current calendar year.

Two communications satellites, Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32, were launched from Launch Complex 40 for the Luxembourg-based operator Intelsat.

For any member of the company’s fleet, this was the 14th flight of a Falcon 9 first-stage booster. In contrast to most SpaceX vehicles, this mission’s first stage was not equipped with the standard landing legs or grid fins for guidance maneuvers.

First-stage boosters were required to provide maximum performance in order to launch satellites into orbit. This resulted in the booster being retired and crashed into the Atlantic shortly after liftoff.

Upon entering operational orbit, the two satellites will join two others that were launched last month to provide high-speed telecommunication services to Intelsat Media customers in North America.

After a three-year absence, SpaceX Falcon Heavy is returning to the Space Coast

The SpaceX Launch System rocket, Artemis, is set to launch after enduring Hurricane Nicole

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule are scheduled to launch from the SpaceX Coast in the near future.

It is scheduled to launch during a two-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, November 16. Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39-A will serve as the launch pad for the 322-foot moon rocket.

The accident occurred less than a week after the rocket was left exposed on the launch pad to endure hours of high winds caused by Hurricane Nicole.

Space Coast will mark its 50th launch of the year with the launch of Artemis I around the moon and back, a milestone that has not been seen since the days of the Space Race.

Artemis I is an uncrewed mission to lunar orbit and back. On December 11, the uncrewed Orion capsule is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean after traveling for about 25 days.

The SpaceX launch will take place on Wednesday, November 16th,

NASA is the company / agency

Space Launch System: Rocket

Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center is the location

Time of launch: 1:04 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Northeastern trajectory

Weather: To be determined

During this mission, NASA will debut its Space Launch System, also known as Artemis I. This mission will not include astronauts, but rather an uncrewed Orion capsule that will circle the moon before splashing down on Earth.

