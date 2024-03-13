Connect with us

Tech

PayPal Partners With iWallet To Offer Flexible Payment Options
Advertisement

Tech

Microsoft Software Used By EU Commission Violates Privacy Rules, Says Watchdog

Tech

Airbnb Listings Cannot Have Indoor Security Cameras

Tech

Apple Will Unveil A 'Game Changer' Button On The iPhone 16

Tech

Reddit Plans To Raise $6.4 Billion In Its Much-Anticipated IPO

Tech

Authors Sue NVIDIA Over AI Usage Of Copyrighted Works

Tech

Spotify's Non-Film Tracks Have Caught Indians' Attention

Tech

Employee Fired By Google For Protesting Israeli Military Contract

Tech

Despite Epic Feud, Apple Allows Fortnite To Return To The EU

Tech

OpenAI Will Have 3 New Directors Including Sam Altman

Tech

PayPal Didn't Shock Anyone. What Should Investors Do Next?

Tech

API Development: Creating RESTful APIs with Node.js

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces a New Feature To Address The Link Preview Issue

Tech

Top NVIDIA Stock Market Investor Says Rally Won't Last

Tech

5 Top Benefits of Using Microsoft Azure Cloud

Tech

Introducing PayPal's New Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Tech

The OpenAI Team Exposes Emails From Elon Musk Demanding 'Full Control'

Tech

Car Diagnostics with ANCEL's Wireless Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner

Tech

Tech Giant Meta Has Major Outage of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads

Tech

Since 2021, SoFi Technologies' Stock Has Dropped Nearly 70%. Can I Buy It Today?

Tech

PayPal Partners With iWallet To Offer Flexible Payment Options

Published

19 seconds ago

on

PayPal Partners With iWallet To Offer Flexible Payment Options

(CTN News) – A FinTech startup has announced the integration of PayPal and Venmo into its home service payment app.

The integration of PayPal and Venmo into a company’s payment flow provides a much-needed service that previously hasn’t been available to multi-technician companies, leaving their customers unsatisfied.

IWallet merchants are now able to connect to PayPal and Venmo’s fast and seamless payment systems and easily reconcile their transactions while leveraging these companies’ robust security controls, dispute management tools, and chargeback management services.

As a result, there is a great opportunity to democratize payments in the home service industry by allowing customers to send payment through or Venmo,” said Jim Kolchin, the Founder and CEO of iWallet.

We are committed to innovation and we are expanding the accessibility of digital payments by integrating PayPal and Venmo through our commitment to innovation.”

The popularity of mobile wallets continues to rise, and people will gravitate towards contactless, quick, and safe payment methods as mobile wallets continue to gain popularity. PayPal’s secure payment option that is trusted by millions of people is designed to solve the needs of merchants and now home servicers can easily connect with their customers by using PayPal’s iWallet system.

Due to the fact that fewer consumers carry cash, are more reliant than ever before on the ability to accept all forms of payment in their field of operations.

Customers will have the option to pay for home services using or Venmo, reflecting the continued evolution of a wildly popular app that offers a variety of payment methods to meet a wide range of consumer needs, such as the ability to pay via PayPal or Venmo.

In just a few minutes, home service providers will have the ability to accept and Venmo directly from their mobile devices.

With the continued growth of the company, iWallet has been able to unlock new features for free that other processors charge for as they grow their business.

In addition to PayPal and Venmo, home servicers have the opportunity to select from a variety of simple, flexible payment options, giving them the confidence that their payments are safe and secure.

SEE ALSO:

Microsoft Software Used By EU Commission Violates Privacy Rules, Says Watchdog

Airbnb Listings Cannot Have Indoor Security Cameras

Apple Will Unveil A ‘Game Changer’ Button On The iPhone 16
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies