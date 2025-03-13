China Successfully Launches 18 Qianfan Constellation Satellites into Space

China successfully launched another batch of 18 Qianfan Constellation satellites from Hainan, South China, on Wednesday. The launch used the Long March-8 rocket, developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT).

This marked the first mission from Launch Pad 1 at the Hainan Commercial Space Launch Site, also built by CALT. The satellites were placed into orbit as planned, making the mission a complete success, according to the Global Times.

CALT, a part of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, called the event a key milestone. The launch highlighted advancements in China’s commercial space industry and supported the country’s satellite network goals. This was the fifth flight for the Long March-8 series, showing steady progress in China’s space sector.

Both launch pads at the Hainan site are now operational, making it China’s first commercial launch site with diverse capabilities. Launch Pad 1 was built in just 18 months, setting a record for construction speed. Its advanced technology and efficient management are expected to drive further growth in China’s space programs.

This mission was the Long March-8 rocket’s first use of its dedicated launch pad. Previously, all Long March-8 flights launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Site. The new pad passed all tests, ensuring it is ready for frequent future launches, CALT noted.

Xiao Yun, chief commander of the Long March-8 series, stated that the dedicated pad will improve service for commercial clients by speeding up launch timelines. Multiple launches are planned this year, focusing on satellite constellations.

Song Zhengyu, chief designer of the Long March-8 series, explained that the rocket is highly efficient for medium-lift missions. Its versatile design is well-suited for deploying large satellite networks in low-Earth orbit, around 1,100 km above Earth.

CALT plans to follow a “7+7 test-launch cycle,” aiming to complete two launches in 14 days. With improved processes, they hope to cut launch costs by over 30%, supporting satellite internet and deep space missions.

The Qianfan Constellation now includes 90 satellites in orbit. Designed with advanced technology, the network delivers reliable, low-latency broadband internet services worldwide, according to SHGS, the satellite developer.

This launch marked the 563rd flight of the Long March rocket family.

