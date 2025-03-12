Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Unveils GreenTech Hub

The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has announced the transformation of InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong into the “GreenTech Hub,” a leading centre for green technology innovation.

This initiative brings together more than 200 green technology companies to advance research, showcase eco-friendly solutions, and position Hong Kong as a global green technology and finance leader.

Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), officiated the launch event. The GreenTech Hub aligns with the goals of the Hong Kong Climate Action Plan 2050, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality.

The hub will act as a collaborative space to create business opportunities, share knowledge, address funding gaps, and speed up the commercialisation of green technology research.

HKSTP CEO Albert Wong stated, “The GreenTech Hub marks an important milestone for Hong Kong in green technology.

True progress comes from global collaboration. Our 16 GreenTech Hub Partners, including financial institutions, universities, and business associations, are committed to tackling climate change together.”

Greentech startups in Hong Kong have increased 82% compared to last year, highlighting the sector’s explosive growth. HKSTP has been providing extensive support to help these startups succeed by partnering with key players in the community.

The GreenTech Hub unites 16 partners, including major financial firms, industrial associations, and top universities. These collaborations create business opportunities, promote knowledge sharing, and fill funding gaps to accelerate green technology advancements.

Universities also contribute by training talent and providing testing and application environments for green solutions, helping turn research into practical innovations.

The GreenTech Hub is a platform for green technology companies to drive progress in green finance, sustainable building, renewable Energy, and smart city solutions. It also includes a dedicated Green Space showcasing innovative and sustainable technologies.

A key part of the launch event was a panel discussion featuring GreenTech Hub partners and industry leaders. They explored the future of green technology and its role across different sectors.

HKSTP plans to continue enhancing Hong Kong’s reputation as a global leader in green technology and finance. The organisation aims to support innovation, accelerate decarbonisation efforts, and contribute to a sustainable future.

Innovative GreenTech Solutions

Radiative Cooling Inspired by Butterfly Wings

Azure Era has developed a radiative cooling film that uses advanced technology to reflect solar radiation. This reduces indoor temperatures by 7 to 15 degrees Celsius without using Energy. Applications include buildings, vehicles, and outdoor storage facilities. Key clients include CATL and BYD.

Azure Era has developed a radiative cooling film that uses advanced technology to reflect solar radiation. This reduces indoor temperatures by 7 to 15 degrees Celsius without using Energy. Applications include buildings, vehicles, and outdoor storage facilities. Key clients include CATL and BYD. Patented Air Purification Technology

Apicem Technology Services (ATS) created the Baal Decontamination system, which uses a 20kV electric field to eliminate bacteria and viruses, ensuring cleaner air.

Apicem Technology Services (ATS) created the Baal Decontamination system, which uses a 20kV electric field to eliminate bacteria and viruses, ensuring cleaner air. Blockchain for Sustainability

InnoBlock’s TT Green platform uses blockchain to deliver traceable sustainability solutions, such as carbon credit trading, ESG management, and automated reporting. It provides accurate carbon footprint tracking, prevents double counting, and complies with 29 global emission standards.

InnoBlock’s TT Green platform uses blockchain to deliver traceable sustainability solutions, such as carbon credit trading, ESG management, and automated reporting. It provides accurate carbon footprint tracking, prevents double counting, and complies with 29 global emission standards. Sulfur-Based Energy Storage

Luquos Energy developed the first commercial sulfur-based flow battery system for renewable energy storage, backup power, smart microgrids, and EV solar chargers. This water-based solution is non-flammable and costs half as much as lithium-ion batteries.

Luquos Energy developed the first commercial sulfur-based flow battery system for renewable energy storage, backup power, smart microgrids, and EV solar chargers. This water-based solution is non-flammable and costs half as much as lithium-ion batteries. Advanced Battery Swapping for E-Mobility

One Energy designed smart battery swapping stations and management systems for e-motorcycles and e-Tuk-tuks. The stations include a water-cooled fast charging system with an automatic fire extinguishing feature, ensuring safe and quick charging.

One Energy designed smart battery swapping stations and management systems for e-motorcycles and e-Tuk-tuks. The stations include a water-cooled fast charging system with an automatic fire extinguishing feature, ensuring safe and quick charging. Eco-Friendly Materials from Tea Waste

Zence Object transforms tea waste into biodegradable materials, such as tea boards and polymers. These materials can replace plastics and timber, offering a sustainable alternative.

For more information about the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, visit www.hkstp.org.

Related News: