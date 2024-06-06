Connect with us

Europe's Meta, Facebook's Parent Company, Faces Privacy Complaints
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Meta
Meta logo. (File photo)

(CTN News) – A nonprofit organization with its headquarters in Vienna filed charges against Meta in eleven countries throughout Europe on Thursday.

The organization is dedicated to protecting individuals’ privacy. The multinational technology giant’s proposed privacy policy modification would, according to the organization, enable artificial intelligence systems to exploit personal data in a “illegal” manner.

The organization has arrived at this conclusion. The group reached this conclusion as a consequence of their meeting. Noyb (an abbreviation that stands for “None of Your Business”),

ECDR objected to Meta’s recent notice.

Additionally, Meta told its European consumers that its privacy policy was getting revised on June 26th. This modification was due to be implemented. This information was included in the press release that was disseminated in its entirety. Upon closer inspection, the group discovered Meta, an American behemoth, intends to use all its public and non-public data for “any undefined type of current and future AI technology”.

An investigation by the organization uncovered this information. The organization got this quality of information. In order to find out this information, the organization conducted a comprehensive investigation. It was the organization’s newly implemented privacy policy that led to the discovery.

According to Noyb, the undefined Meta artificial intelligence system has the capacity to gather personal data from any source and share it with undefined “third parties.” Noyb asserts this assertion from the system’s standpoint. The system is capable of utilizing any available information as a result of this feature.

The system would be capable of performing all of its functions if it were to possess this capacity. It is still feasible to execute all of these activities without the user’s assent, despite the fact that the current legislation requires opt-in authorization from users.

Max Schrems, the inventor of Meta Noyb, declared in a statement posted on his firm’s website that “this is clearly the opposite of GDPR compliance.” “This is a clear violation of the privacy regulations.” When he made the statement, he was alluding to the General Data Protection Regulation, a historic piece of legislation that was established by the European Union. The subject of his commentary was the law in question. The objective of this regulation is to facilitate the process of allowing individuals to exert control over the use of their personal information by organizations. This is the objective of the regulation.

Schrems suggests that Meta may employ the data for purposes beyond a straightforward chatbot, such as aggressive targeted advertising or the development of a lethal drone. This is feasible. This was a topic that was addressed in the sentence preceding this one.

Meta can also build a drone that kills.

This is an additional alternative. Meta has not provided any information or offered any information regarding its intentions with respect to the data.

The organization is optimistic that the data protection authorities in the eleven European nations will prevent Meta’s new privacy policy from going into effect before the end of June and that they will also conduct a comprehensive investigation into the issue. This request is being made in response to the concerns that have been expressed in relation to the issues that have been brought up.

The organization has declared its intention to file complaints in the other member states of the European Union within the next few days, according to the group’s announcement. The organization disclosed this objective.

Noyb has initiated numerous legal challenges against prominent technical businesses, which have frequently led to regulatory organizations taking action. These challenges have encompassed a diverse array of accusations and allegations. These challenges have been encountered by the aforementioned enterprises.

The organization’s activities commenced in 2018, which also coincided with the European Union’s historic implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

