What Are The Royal Mail Strike Dates?

(CTN News) – In an escalating dispute over wages, jobs, and working conditions, Royal Mail workers will strike this and next month.

On 17 November, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) officially notified Royal Mail of the November strike and confirmed six new strike dates in December.

As part of its apology to customers, the postal service explained that although it has “well-developed contingency plans,” it is unable to “completely replace the day-to-day efforts of our frontline employees.”

“We will do our part to keep services running, but we regret that this planned strike will cause some disruption,” the company stated in a statement on its website.

Royal Mail staff strike: everything you need to know.

Is there a reason why Royal Mail employees are on strike?

Postal workers are on strike over wages and working conditions that have been in dispute for many years.

Dave Ward, the general secretary of the CWU, previously stated: “Postmen are fighting for their lives against Royal Mail’s Uberization and the destruction of their terms and conditions.”

There is no doubt that 115,000 of our members will not easily accept this attack on their livelihoods and their industry.”

“On Monday 31 October, Royal Mail made a new pay-for-change offer to the CWU worth nine per cent over two years, despite a loss of £219 million in the first half of the year.

We have been hearing from the CWU at ACAS that they are open to change, but they need to demonstrate this now.

Instead, the CWU has announced four days of strike action, which will further negatively impact our business during our busiest season.

“The CWU is playing a dangerous game with the jobs of its members and the future of Royal Mail.”

We urge the CWU to withdraw these strikes in the interest of our customers and employees.

“We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by the CWU’s continued strike action.

Despite the delays, we are doing everything we can to ensure that people, businesses, and the country are kept connected.

How do strikes affect delivery?

There are likely to be disruptions on strike days. Royal Mail says its staff will not deliver letters, with the exception of those sent by special delivery. However, it cannot guarantee they will be delivered.

Additionally, COVID test kits and prescriptions will be prioritized whenever possible.

There will be no delivery of letters on strike days, according to Royal Mail

Is it likely to affect Christmas mail?

In light of the fact that there are six more days of strike action prior to December 25, it is likely that strike action will impact Christmas mail from Royal Mail.

To avoid disruptions, it has urged customers to ship items as soon as possible before the strike dates.

Prior to Christmas, the following postal delivery dates are available for UK deliveries:

The 19th of December is the date for 2nd class mail, 2nd class signed for, and Royal Mail 48 services

The delivery date for first class, first class signed for, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail tracked 48 is Wednesday, 21 December.

SEE ALSO:

Domino’s Commits To 800 Bolt EVs

United Furniture Company Fires Thousands By Text Message Just Days Before Thanksgiving