Connect with us

Tech

Metaverse Only has 3 Years to Live Despite Being Worth $13 Billion, Says Experts
Advertisement

Tech

Meta Shares fall 17% as fourth Quarter Profit is Cut in Half

Tech

Thailand to Reach 85 Percent 5G Coverage By Years End

Tech

Nikon Z9 Firmware 3.0 Adds 4K High-Res Zoom Video, Better Autofocus, And More

Tech

In Fortnite, How Do You Destroy Jack-o'-Lanterns?

Tech

IPhones Will Feature USB-C Charging, Apple Confirms

Tech

Before An Earthquake Hits The West Coast, This App Will Warn You

Tech

SpO2 Sensor On Apple Watch May Be Better Than You Thought

Tech

Diablo 3 Most Hated Feature Stuck Around Due To Its Box

Tech

Changes To Matchmaking In Destiny 2 Crucible To Benefit High-Skill Players

Tech

Apple Reports Problems With iMessage And FaceTime

Tech

Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Skin And Spray

Tech World News

WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide

Tech

2022 Half Spent, Ready for the 10 Most Potential Ecommerce Niches in 2023?

Tech

For Apple TV, TVOS 16.1 Has a New Siri Interface

Tech

Microsoft's Developer-Focused, Arm-Powered Mini Desktop For $599

Tech

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House Of The Dragon Edition: What's Special About It?

Tech

Why Do People Record a Transcript and What Is Good About It?

Tech

How to Gb WhatsApp Download for PC - Download For Window

Tech

Here's How To Download WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack For Android And iOS

Tech

Metaverse Only has 3 Years to Live Despite Being Worth $13 Billion, Says Experts

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Metaverse Only has 3 Years to Live Despite Being Worth $13 Billion, Says Experts

(CTN News) – It would seem that the Metaverse concept would not fare well with people, and its lifespan would not be very long.

This is because after it was reported that the platform for Meta and Horizon Worlds has almost no visits, the example of a Metaverse with a value of $1.2 billion dollars that has only 38 active users, some experts assure that these kinds of experiences will cease to be used between now and 2025.

This is because it was reported that Meta and Horizon Worlds platform has almost no visits.

During a Meta conference in Barcelona, the chief analyst of Canalys, Matthew Bal, brought up the question of whether or not the Metaverse is indeed the future in this era of digital technology or whether or not it is nothing more than an overpriced money pit.

The reason is that analysts predict that by the year 2030, the value of the Metaverse will have increased to approximately $5 billion.

This is because, in addition to Meta, several other companies, including Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and Apple, are investing in developing similar tools. Some enthusiasts, like myself, believe these valuations might reach anywhere between 8 and 13 billion dollars.

On the other hand, there is a group of specialists who are more gloomy (or realistic, depending on the point of view), and they guarantee that these billions of dollars could not be utilized for anything since the lifespan of this platform is only approximately three years longer.

Something that will be verified in the future when Mark Zuckerberg’s long-awaited and hyped Metaverse is eventually released to the public. At that time, we will finally find out whether it becomes a success or failure, also indicating the pace of this sort of virtual tool.

Related CTN News:

Meta Shares fall 17% as fourth Quarter Profit is Cut in Half

Facebook Makes Cuts as Meta Platforms Shares Tumble

Thailand to Reach 85 Percent 5G Coverage By Years End
Related Topics:
Continue Reading