Introducing WhatsApp's new community group chat feature
NVIDIA's Stock Is a Solid Buy Following Bubble Fears Dispelling

Huawei Exhibition Center In Beijing Is Visited By Ambassador Hashmi

China Orders Apple To Remove WhatsApp And Threads From Its App Store

Netflix Profits Surge As 9.3 Million Subscribers Sign Up In Latest Quarter

Best VPN Server Locations for Streaming Content

Google Employees Protest Collaboration With Israel's Government

SiTime Introduces Chips For AI Data Centers To Save Power

Like TikTok, Spotify Users Can Remix Their Own Music Now

Former Satellite Executive Mark Rigolle Named CEO Of ABS 

Top 10 AI Essay Writers to Revolutionize Your Academic Writing

WhatsApp Meta AI Improves User Experience

PayPal Has Removed NFT Transaction Protection

Phone Append Services Are Skyrocketing Marketing ROI

Mobile Mastery: Maximizing Your Wins With Melbet's Innovative App

Adobe Explores An OpenAI Partnership To Add AI Video Capabilities

Samsung To Receive $6.4 Billion In Grants For Its Texas Chip Production Complex

Spotify's Lossless Audio May Be Coming Soon (For Real This Time)

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11's Start Menu

Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

11 mins ago

on

WhatsApp
A representational image of WhatsApp logon on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

(CTN News) – It turns out that WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, has introduced a new useful WhatsApp feature that allows users to invite others in community groups for online meetings via voice or video calls, and to shoot out targeted notifications of those who have accepted the invitations to those who accepted.

A new “event” WhatsApp feature that is intended to facilitate the interaction between members of the community groups has been discovered after the release of the Android 2.24.9.20 update for the Meta-owned app, which has now been released on the Google Play Store.

According to WABetaInfo, a screenshot has been shared to draw the attention of beta testers to the new WhatsApp feature that will allow them to create events in their community group chats.

An option that will appear directly within the attachment panel for the purpose of facilitating the creation of events with ease will appear if this WhatsApp feature is available.

During the creation of an event, users will have to provide a name, description, date, along with an optional location, as well as specify if a voice or video call will be required.

An event’s invitation is sent to a group of members who can review and accept it after receiving the invitation from the event’s creator, who also holds authority to edit the details of the event, which would be notified to the members who have accepted the invitation.

As well as that, the tech giant is also contemplating expanding this WhatsApp feature in the future to allow users to chat with their friends in groups, as opposed to communities at present, but the steps needed to implement it have not yet been fixed.

There will be an increase in the number of people who will be able to use the event feature in the coming weeks.

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

