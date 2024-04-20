Introducing WhatsApp’s new community group chat feature

(CTN News) – It turns out that WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, has introduced a new useful WhatsApp feature that allows users to invite others in community groups for online meetings via voice or video calls, and to shoot out targeted notifications of those who have accepted the invitations to those who accepted.

A new “event” WhatsApp feature that is intended to facilitate the interaction between members of the community groups has been discovered after the release of the Android 2.24.9.20 update for the Meta-owned app, which has now been released on the Google Play Store.

According to WABetaInfo, a screenshot has been shared to draw the attention of beta testers to the new WhatsApp feature that will allow them to create events in their community group chats.

An option that will appear directly within the attachment panel for the purpose of facilitating the creation of events with ease will appear if this WhatsApp feature is available.

During the creation of an event, users will have to provide a name, description, date, along with an optional location, as well as specify if a voice or video call will be required.

An event’s invitation is sent to a group of members who can review and accept it after receiving the invitation from the event’s creator, who also holds authority to edit the details of the event, which would be notified to the members who have accepted the invitation.

As well as that, the tech giant is also contemplating expanding this WhatsApp feature in the future to allow users to chat with their friends in groups, as opposed to communities at present, but the steps needed to implement it have not yet been fixed.

There will be an increase in the number of people who will be able to use the event feature in the coming weeks.

