Connect with us

News

Open-AI Launches GPT-4, an AI Bot Capable of Drug Discovery
Advertisement

News

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Over War Crimes Against Ukrainian Children

News News Asia

Factories in China Exposed for Making Fake Thai Jasmine Rice

News

Japan, South Korea Decided To Restart Routine Meetings At Tokyo Summit

Covid-19 News

Chinese Wuhan Market Detected COVID-19 DNA In Raccoon Dogs

News Crime

Americans Paid Out $10.3 Billion In Online Scams In 2022

News Crime

Thailand Extradites American Wanted in $100 Million Fraud Case

News Northern Thailand

Police to Undergo Mental Health Screening After 27-Hour Siege

News Crime Northern Thailand

Police Arrest Former Model Over $2.9 Million Investment scam

Crime News

Top Police Officers in Thailand Deny Corruption Allegations

News

China Resumes Issuing Visas to Foreign Tourists After Easing Covid Restrictions

News Crime Northern Thailand

Police Seize Crystal Meth Worth US$28.9 Million in Northern Thailand

News

Biden Says Jimmy Carter Asked Him To Deliver The Eulogy

News Asia News

North Korea Conducted 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missile Tests

News Regional News

Over 1.3 Million People Sickened By Air Pollution in Thailand

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

Rain Hits Northern Thailand Quelling PM2.5 Air Pollution

News Regional News

Russians Choosing a New Life in Thailand as the War in Ukraine Rages

News

Off San Diego Coast, 2 Suspected Smuggling Boats Crash, Killing 8

News

Daylight Saving Time: What To Do

News

Bank of Thailand Introduces New Measures to Protect Consumers from Cyber Risks in Mobile Banking

News

Open-AI Launches GPT-4, an AI Bot Capable of Drug Discovery

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Open-AI Launches GPT-4, an AI Bot Capable of Drug Discovery

(CTN News) – Open-AI has launched GPT-4, and early users claim the AI bot can ‘drug discovery’. Learn more about this new technology, its capabilities, and how it can change the pharmaceutical industry.

Introduction:

Open-AI, a leading artificial intelligence research laboratory, has launched GPT-4, its latest innovation in AI.

The new technology is set to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry, with early users claiming that the AI bot is capable of ‘drug discovery’.

GPT-4 can help scientists identify new drug candidates and accelerate drug development.

In this article, we’ll explore what GPT-4 is, how it works, and what it means for the future of drug discovery.

We’ll also look at some early results from GPT-4’s testing phase and answer frequently asked questions about this new technology.

What is GPT-4?

GPT-4 is the latest version of the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) series, a class of AI language models developed by Open-AI.

GPT-4 is the most advanced AI bot to date, capable of generating natural language text indistinguishable from text written by humans.

GPT-4 has been trained on a massive amount of text data, including books, websites, and academic papers, to learn the rules of language and the nuances of meaning.

This allows GPT-4 to understand context, analyze complex information, and generate coherent and relevant responses.

How does GPT-4 work?

GPT-4 uses deep learning algorithms to analyze patterns in language data. The AI bot is trained on a massive corpus of text, which it uses to learn the rules of grammar, syntax, and semantics.

Once trained, GPT-4 can generate natural language text in response to prompts. It can answer questions, summarize text, and even create original content.

In the case of drug discovery, GPT-4 can analyze large datasets of chemical compounds and predict which compounds are most likely to have therapeutic effects.

Early Results from GPT-4 Testing Phase

Early users of GPT-4 have reported promising results in drug discovery. According to a study published in Nature, GPT-4 could predict the activity of 1000 chemical compounds in a biological assay with an accuracy of 94%.

This is a significant improvement over previous AI models, which had an accuracy rate of around 85%.

GPT-4 has also shown promise in identifying new drug candidates. In a recent study published in Science, GPT-4 was used to analyze a database of 250,000 organic compounds and predict which compounds could potentially treat COVID-19.

The AI bot identified several promising candidates, which were tested in the lab and found effective against the virus.

FAQs:

Q: Can GPT-4 replace human scientists in drug discovery?

A: No, GPT-4 cannot replace human scientists. It is a tool that can assist scientists in the drug discovery by analyzing large datasets and predicting which compounds are most likely to have therapeutic effects.

Q: How accurate is GPT-4 in predicting the activity of chemical compounds?

A: Early results suggest that GPT-4 is highly accurate, with an accuracy rate of around 94%.

Q: How long does it take for GPT-4 to analyze a dataset of chemical compounds?

A: The time it takes for GPT-4 to analyze a dataset of chemical compounds depends on the size of the dataset. However, early users have reported that GPT-4 can analyze large datasets much faster than humans, which can save time and resources in the drug discovery process

Q: Can GPT-4 be used in other industries besides pharmaceuticals?

A: Yes, GPT-4 has the potential to be used in a variety of industries, such as finance, marketing, and customer service. It can be used to analyze large amounts of data and generate natural language responses to customer inquiries, among other applications.

Q: What are the ethical concerns around using GPT-4 in drug discovery?

A: There are ethical concerns around using AI in drug discovery, such as the potential for biases in the data or the risk of prioritizing profit over public health. Scientists and policymakers must consider these concerns and develop ethical guidelines for using AI in drug discovery.

Conclusion:

Open-AI’s launch of GPT-4 is a major milestone in AI and drug discovery. The early results from GPT-4’s testing phase are promising, and the AI bot can revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry by accelerating the drug development process and identifying new drug candidates.

However, it is important to remember that GPT-4 is a tool, not a replacement for human scientists. It can assist scientists in their work, but it cannot replace human researchers’ creativity, expertise, and ethical judgment.

As AI advances, scientists and policymakers must consider the ethical implications of using AI in drug discovery and develop guidelines for responsible use. With the right approach, AI has the potential to transform the pharmaceutical industry and improve human health for generations to come.

Related CTN News:

iBomma.com: Download iBomma Apk For Android (2023)

Why Is Agile Methodology Essential For Successful Offshore Software Development?

2023 Torobase Review: Fees, Features, and User Experience
Related Topics:
Continue Reading