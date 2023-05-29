New Google Chrome Sidebar Gives Users More Control

(CTN News) – It is becoming increasingly difficult for web browsers to compete with each other. There is no denying that Google Chrome is the most popular web browser, but its competitors are not giving up.

The new features that Microsoft Edge and Opera are adding to their products are meant to attract more users.

There is a particular focus on artificial intelligence with Edge, which the company believes will enable it to compete with Chrome on a level playing field.

It is also worth mentioning that Google is not sitting still either. A constant effort is being made by Google to keep Chrome up-to-date by adding new features all the time.

Google has announced a number of things over the past couple of months regarding an updated Google Chrome sidebar.

This allows users to customize how their browser looks and feels. You can find out more about the event by clicking here…

You can customize the Google Chrome Side Panel with background images, themes, and colors

In the new sidebar, you can choose from a variety of options, including the ability to change the background image, theme, and colors.

In order to access the new sidebar, you will need to open a new tab in Chrome and click on the “Customize Chrome” button at the bottom right corner of the window.

The sidebar will appear on the right side of the screen when you click on it. Among the options available in the sidebar, the first one is to choose a background image.

In addition to choosing from a variety of images, you will also have the option to choose from landscapes, seascapes, and abstract art.

You can also upload your own image if you wish. The next option that you have is to choose a theme. There are a variety of themes available for Google Chrome , including Classic Chrome, Chrome Colors, and Landscapes, among others.

It is also possible for you to create your own theme. Last but not least, we have the option of selecting colors from the sidebar.

The colors that are available to you include blue, red, green, and orange, but there are many more to choose from. It is also possible to create a color scheme of your own. If you are satisfied with the changes you made, click on the “Save” button once you have made them.

It will take a few seconds for your changes to be applied. Chrome’s new sidebar is a great way for you to customize the look and feel of your browser to meet your personal taste.

You can create a Google Chrome that reflects your personal taste by choosing from a variety of options available to you.

