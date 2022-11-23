Black Friday TV Deals 2022

(CTN News) – Today’s Black Friday smartphones and tablets are excellent tools for consuming content. Digital cameras, music players, and digital diaries (if you remember them) have all become obsolete due to their proliferation.

There is one technology that has weathered the onslaught of smartphones – and continues to thrive – which is TV.

The Black Friday large screen, high resolution and smartphone-like features of modern “smart” TVs have contributed to keeping television relevant throughout the smartphone era in addition to the larger screen.

There is no denying that the most ideal time to purchase TVs is during the holiday season, even though they range in price from low to high.

As a result, SlashGear has put together a comprehensive list of must-have TV deals for Black Friday 2022. We have broken down these offers into four price categories so you can find what you’re looking for easily.

Starting with the best TVs under $300, we move on to the best TVs under $500, and end with the best TVs under $1000 and high-end TVs priced above $1500.

Under $300 TV deals for Black Friday 2022

If you don’t want to spend more than $300 on a smart TV, you have plenty of options. The TCL – 55″ Class 5-Series QLED 4K TV is currently available for $199.99 at BestBuy instead of $429.99.

The Amazon – 50″ Class 4-Series 4K TV is $249.99 in place of $469. At $299.99 instead of $519.99, the Amazon 55″ Class 4-Series 4K TV is slightly more expensive.

LG is also selling its 50″ Class UQ75 Series LED 4K TV for $299.99 instead of $379. In place of $429.99, Toshiba is offering a discount of $259 on its 50″ Class C350 Series LED 4K TV.

TV deals under $500 on Black Friday 2022

You won’t want to miss these unmissable deals if you want to go slightly up the price ladder but keep your budget under $500!

In comparison to the price of $649.99 for the Samsung 65″ TU7000 Series 4K TV available at Target, you will only pay $449.99 for it.

In comparison to $429.99, LG’s 55″ 4K Smart LED TV – 55UQ7570PUJ – will now cost $349.99, and the Samsung 50″ 4K TV (UN50AU8000) will cost $399.99 instead of $569.99. In addition to Vizio’s 65″ 4K TV, which costs $449.99 instead of $629.99, and LG’s 55″ NanoCell 4K TV, which is being sold for $499.99 instead of $699.99.

Samsung’s 58″ UN58TU7000 TV is now available for $377.99 at Walmart instead of $599.99, so consumers can get it for just $377.99. In the same way, the 65″ R6 Series 65R6E4 Hisense 4K TV is now available for $398.00 instead of $498.00,

Black Friday While the 65″ 65UQ7070ZUE LG 4K TV is now available for $446.99 instead of $558.00. Furthermore, we also have a 55″ QLED 4K Smart TV from TCL for $428.00 (instead of $699.99), and Samsung’s 43″ Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV for $447.99 instead of $547.99.

SEE ALSO:

FIFA World Cup 2022: Chinese Tech Firms Offer Metaverse Experiences