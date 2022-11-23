A 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Off The Mexican Coast

(CTN NEWS) – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico’s Baja California on Tuesday morning, with impacts felt 150 miles away in Southern California.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.2 – Baja California, Mexico https://t.co/pNBRRjSerL — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 22, 2022

It struck just before 9 a.m. near Las Brisas, Mexico.

The earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean about 125 miles south of the U.S. border.

It is not expected that there will be a tsunami, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

According to USGS reports, the earthquake could be felt 200 miles away near Palm Desert, California. In Del Mar, California, a USA TODAY journalist observed a small amount of shaking.

Did you feel it? People all across San Diego County are reporting feeling an earthquake. #earthquake #shakehttps://t.co/hUx8oPIAsd pic.twitter.com/8S0DbmYAEN — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) November 22, 2022

A 6.0 earthquake is considered moderate by the USGS and likely to cause property damage. A 7.0 earthquake, on the other hand, is considered strong, deadly, and is expected to cause billions of dollars in damage.

