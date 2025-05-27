Bangkok Partners with Google to Revolutionize Traffic Management With AI

BANGKOK — Bangkok’s city authorities have teamed up with Google on “Project Green Light,” a major effort to address the city’s traffic nightmare. Announced on 26 May 2025, this partnership uses artificial intelligence and big data to manage traffic signals throughout the capital.

The project aims to ease congestion, shorten travel times, and help improve air quality by cutting PM2.5 emissions. With Bangkok known for gridlock, this move could lead to smarter and smoother journeys for everyone.

Bangkok is home to over 8 million people and has battled severe traffic for years. In 2023, a report from INRIX revealed that the average driver in the city lost about 100 hours each year stuck in traffic, one of the highest rates worldwide.

These jams cause more than just frustration; they play a big part in the city’s air pollution, with PM2.5 readings often going above safe levels set by the World Health Organization. The economic impact is huge, costing Thailand billions every year in wasted time and fuel.

City governor Chadchart Sittipunt has put technology front and centre in the city’s plans to deal with these issues. “The BMA is now seriously implementing AI technology to tackle traffic problems,” Sittipunt said, highlighting the government’s focus on smart solutions. By working with Google, a leader in AI and data analysis, Bangkok joins 18 other cities such as Haifa, Bangalore, and Hamburg in Project Green Light.

How Project Green Light Works

Project Green Light taps into Google’s AI and big data to adjust traffic light patterns in real time. BMA spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal explained that the system studies traffic flow and then changes signal timings as needed. Trials have already started at busy junctions like Ratchathewi, Rama 9, and Taksin Bridge, with over 50 intersections updated so far.

Google draws from its massive data pool, especially Google Maps, which receives real-time feedback from millions of users’ mobile devices. This “probe data” shows where cars are moving or stuck, plus how fast they’re going.

The AI system then finds where traffic is backing up and suggests changes to the signal timings to help cars move through faster. It also uses O/D analysis—tracking where trips begin and end—to fine-tune the timing and flow at each junction.

Early results show promise. Google says project sites have seen a 30% drop in stops and a 10% cut in greenhouse gases since the rollout three months ago. Around 30 million drivers stand to benefit every month. By reducing the time vehicles spend idling, PM2.5 emissions could fall by 10%, helping Bangkok meet its environmental targets.

Project Green Light starts by bringing together anonymous location data from Google Maps and other sources like road sensors. This information moves to Google’s cloud, where machine learning models study it to spot traffic trends and find problem areas.

The AI uses reinforcement learning, a type of algorithm that improves by testing different options and picking what works best. For example, it may extend green lights at busy times or link signals at several crossings to keep cars moving together in what’s known as a “green wave”.

Bangkok residents can help

Big data plays a key part, combining past and current info, including weather, roadworks, or big events. This all-in-one view helps the system make better decisions than old-fashioned, fixed-schedule traffic lights.

Bangkok residents can also help by reporting issues through the Traffy Fondue platform. These reports feed into the AI, helping it react quickly to sudden issues like accidents or repairs. “We want citizens to be part of this transformation,” said Amrapal, showing the city’s commitment to involving the public.

Not everyone is convinced yet. Some users on social media, such as @thaimythbuster, have doubts, pointing out that police sometimes take control of traffic lights, which can disrupt the AI’s adjustments. There are also worries that not all drivers use Google Maps, so their journeys aren’t reflected in the data.

Privacy is another concern. While Google says user data is anonymous, tracking location details still makes some people uneasy. The BMA has promised that strong privacy measures are in place, but winning public trust will be key.

The Cloud First Policy

This project is part of Thailand’s bigger push to become a technology leader in the region. The Cloud First Policy, supported by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, fits with Google’s $1 billion investment in new data centres in Bangkok and Chonburi, announced in April 2025. These centres will support large-scale projects like Project Green Light.

Other cities are watching closely. Phuket is looking into a similar system, using ideas from Singapore’s approach to traffic. If Bangkok’s project continues to show results, it could encourage other cities to adopt AI for their traffic, opening the door to more efficient urban travel.

By rolling out Project Green Light, Bangkok isn’t just tackling packed roads—it’s working towards a cleaner, more liveable city. The focus on cutting emissions lines up with Thailand’s environmental aims, especially as PM2.5 pollution remains a serious health risk. With Google’s tech and the city’s know-how, Bangkok is putting itself on the map as a forward-thinking capital.

For drivers fed up with daily jams, fewer delays and cleaner air would be a welcome change. As one local said, “If AI can make my morning commute faster, I’m all for it.” With trials expanding and more people getting involved, Bangkok’s use of AI could shape the future of city travel for years to come.

