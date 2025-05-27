Surge in COVID-19 Cases Prompts School Closures in Bangkok

BANGKOK– COVID-19 cases have climbed sharply across Thailand, with the Department of Disease Control (DDC) confirming 53,596 new infections between 18 and 24 May 2025. Bangkok has been hit hardest, recording more than 9,575 new cases as the school year begins.

This rapid rise has led to classroom closures, a return to online lessons, and the return of health rules to help slow the spread. During this period, hospitals admitted 2,784 patients, and five people died from the virus.

Officials are now urging everyone to follow guidelines to protect those most at risk. New variants and large gatherings after the Songkran festival have caused this recent spike, putting hospitals under extra stress.

Since January 2025, reported cases have reached 187,037, with 46 deaths. Bangkok has the most cases, followed by Chonburi (3,380), Samut Prakan (2,491), Nonthaburi (2,280), and Rayong (2,210). Most infections are among people aged 30 to 39, but health leaders worry about babies under one year old.

Bangkok schools closed

Because of the outbreak, many Bangkok schools have closed their doors and moved classes online. Rajvinit Bangkaew School, for example, announced remote learning from 26 to 28 May after a spike in cases. Dr. Jiraruj Chompunich, a doctor known for his work in public health, said the biggest worry is for young children.

“Just two weeks into the term, cases are rising fast, especially among those under one year,” he said. The switch to online lessons should lower the risk in crowded schools, but parents are concerned about interruptions to their children’s education.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has told hospitals to prepare for more patients. Dr. Loetluck Wattanachai from the BMA’s Health Department has ordered extra vaccines, beds, and other medical supplies.

“We’re focusing on toddlers, older adults, and people with health problems,” she explained. The BMA is also promoting its “BMA Doctor” telemedicine app and the MSD hotline (1646) for quick medical help.

Free COVID-19 shots

The DDC has shared simple tips to slow the virus. Dr. Jurai Wongsawat, a DDC spokesperson, advised wearing masks in busy places, washing hands often, keeping at least one metre apart from anyone showing symptoms, and using Antigen Test Kits (ATKs) if you think you might be ill.

“If everyone works together, we’ll see numbers drop faster,” said Dr. Jurai, warning that the outbreak could last another two or three months if people ignore these steps.

The DDC also urges those in the “608 group”—people over 60, pregnant women, and those with long-term illnesses—to get free flu and COVID-19 shots at public clinics or certain private providers.

Even though case numbers are high, deaths remain lower than in earlier outbreaks. In 2025, the case fatality rate is around 0.02%. Doctors link this to high vaccination rates and weaker symptoms with the current variants.

Still, experts like Dr. Thira Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University told ThaiPBS things could get worse if people let their guard down. “Cases have been rising for 11 weeks straight,” Dr. Thira wrote on social media, pushing back on more hopeful messages from the Health Ministry.

Thailand’s universal healthcare scheme continues to cover COVID-19 care at local clinics, and mild cases can get help through telemedicine services like Clicknic, Mordee, and Saluber MD. Hospitals are still ready for those with severe symptoms, though resources are stretched.

As Bangkok faces this fresh wave, the DDC and BMA ask everyone to stay careful. With schools closed and classes online, the city faces a few tough months ahead. Regular mask use, handwashing, and getting vaccinated will help protect families and keep case numbers down.

