Apple’s New iPad Pro Features The M2 Chip And An Updated Apple Pencil

Published

2 hours ago

(CTN News) – The M2 custom silicon powers Apple’s latest iPad Pro generation.

Apple reports that the upcoming 2022 iPad Pro will have faster performance thanks to the M2 chip, ProRes video capture, Wi-Fi 6E, four speakers, and iPadOS 16.

There will be an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for Wi-Fi and $999 for Wi-Fi + Cellular, while 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for Wi-Fi and $1,299 for Wi-Fi + Cellular. Apple’s site opens for preorders today, and availability begins on Oct. 26.

Next-generation iPad Pro brings even more versatility, power, and portability to iPad, said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) now detects up to 12 mm above the display, which allows users to preview marks before they’re made, allowing them to sketch and illustrate more precisely.

In Scribble, for example, text fields expand automatically when the pencil approaches the screen. This new feature is also available to third-party apps.

In Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave4), download speeds are up to 2.4Gbps, twice the speed of the previous model.

The software includes Stage Manager, which automatically organizes apps and windows, making switching between tasks easy.

Users will be able to work with up to four apps on iPad and four apps on the external display later this year. This is because Stage Manager supports external displays with resolutions up to 6K.

A software update later this year will enable full external display support for Stage Manager on M1 and M2 iPad models.

The M2 chip is currently found in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. This is the first M2 device beyond Mac computers. Apple’s first custom ARM-based silicon in the iPad Pro 2021 and iPad Air 2022 was the M1.

In April last year, Apple released the iPad Pro 2021. Besides the M1, that iPad also featured a mini-LED display.

Product refreshes should boost iPad sales before the busy holiday season. IPad revenue dropped 2% year-on-year to $7.22 billion in Q3.

The new dvices follow Apple’s recent debut of the iPhone 14 lineup, as well as updated Apple Watches and updated AirPods.

