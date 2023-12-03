Apple Fixed 2 Security Vulnerabilities On IPhone, IPad, And Mac Devices.

(CTN News) – In the latest software updates for Apple devices, the company has addressed two zero-day security vulnerabilities.

As mentioned in their blog post, Apple acknowledges the possibility of these vulnerabilities being exploited in iOS versions before iOS 16.7.1 and confirms that they were indeed actively exploited.

The security vulnerabilities were discovered by Clément Lecigne, a researcher from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG). These flaws exposed zero-day bugs that posed a threat to high-risk individuals such as politicians, journalists, and dissidents.

Although did not provide specific details about the bugs, it was revealed that they affected WebKit, which is Apple’s open-source browser framework used by Safari.

According to Apple, the first bug involved the potential disclosure of sensitive information during the processing of web content. The second bug, on the other hand, could result in the execution of arbitrary code while processing web content.

To tackle these security concerns, Apple has introduced a fresh update that encompasses a range of devices such as the iPhone XS and subsequent models, the 2nd generation and later models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro,

The 1st generation and later models of the 11-inch iPad Pro, the 3rd generation and later models of the iPad Air, the 6th generation and later models of the iPad, and the 5th generation and later models of the iPad mini.

SEE ALSO:

The State Cannot Outlaw TikTok Use In The US, According To a Montana Judge.