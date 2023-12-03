Connect with us

Tech

Apple Fixed 2 Security Vulnerabilities On IPhone, IPad, And Mac Devices.
Advertisement

Tech

Mosseri Clarifies Why Threads Search Results Aren't Chronological.

Tech

Meta Is Removing Instagram Chat And Messenger From Her Account.

Tech

Hackers Have Used The Adobe ColdFusion Exploit To Breach US Government Agencies.

Tech

CGMD Miner: The Ultimate Cloud Mining Companion

Tech

Mastering the Art: TikTok to MP4 Conversion Made Simple with Easy Steps

Tech

Boycott Of TikTok In Saudi Arabia Intensifies.

Tech

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Voice Note Transcription To More Users.

Tech

Unlock the Future: How Fingerprint Smart Locks Revolutionize Home Security

Tech

Meta Gets Rid Of Thousands Of Phony Facebook Profiles.

Tech

Netflix, Viacom18 Among Streaming Firms Set To Oppose India Broadcasting Bill

Tech

An Innovative Fintech Company Is Focusing On Global Expansion

Tech

The State Cannot Outlaw TikTok Use In The US, According To a Montana Judge.

Tech

WhatsApp To Add Username Search Feature.

Tech

Adobe To Defend Figma Deal At EU Hearing On December 8.

Tech

Top 3 Best Deezer Downloaders Review

Tech

5 Ways to Boost Your Cybersecurity Using a VPN

Tech

Rise of Virtual Reality in Remote Workspaces

Tech

Canada And Google Agree To Keep News Visible In Search Results.

Tech

OpenAI Won't Offer a Board Seat To Microsoft Or Other Investors.

Tech

Apple Fixed 2 Security Vulnerabilities On IPhone, IPad, And Mac Devices.

Published

4 days ago

on

Apple Fixed 2 Security Vulnerabilities On IPhone, IPad, And Mac Devices.

(CTN News) – In the latest software updates for Apple devices, the company has addressed two zero-day security vulnerabilities.

As mentioned in their blog post, Apple acknowledges the possibility of these vulnerabilities being exploited in iOS versions before iOS 16.7.1 and confirms that they were indeed actively exploited.

The security vulnerabilities were discovered by Clément Lecigne, a researcher from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG). These flaws exposed zero-day bugs that posed a threat to high-risk individuals such as politicians, journalists, and dissidents.

Although did not provide specific details about the bugs, it was revealed that they affected WebKit, which is Apple’s open-source browser framework used by Safari.

According to Apple, the first bug involved the potential disclosure of sensitive information during the processing of web content. The second bug, on the other hand, could result in the execution of arbitrary code while processing web content.

To tackle these security concerns, Apple has introduced a fresh update that encompasses a range of devices such as the iPhone XS and subsequent models, the 2nd generation and later models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro,

The 1st generation and later models of the 11-inch iPad Pro, the 3rd generation and later models of the iPad Air, the 6th generation and later models of the iPad, and the 5th generation and later models of the iPad mini.

SEE ALSO:

The State Cannot Outlaw TikTok Use In The US, According To a Montana Judge.

WhatsApp To Add Username Search Feature.

Adobe To Defend Figma Deal At EU Hearing On December 8.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomm and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs