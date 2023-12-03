Israel’s Bombing in Gaza Kills Over 175 People After Ceasefire End

(CTN News) -Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza have killed dozens of Palestinians and caused significant damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, and vital facilities.

The Israeli army has dropped leaflets in southern Gaza, urging residents to evacuate, indicating a possible escalation of the offensive. The week-long truce expired, and hostilities resumed, with reports of rockets and gunfire. The leaflets have created panic and fear among residents, forcing many to seek refuge in overcrowded shelters or with relatives.

The resumption of hostilities has shattered hopes for a lasting ceasefire and raised concerns about a further escalation of the conflict. The international community has called for an immediate de-escalation and a return to negotiations to find a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, informed reporters that the United States is actively working towards reinstating the humanitarian pause in Gaza.

He emphasized that the US is committed to seeing the release of more captives and ensuring that essential humanitarian aid reaches the Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) has reported that Israeli forces have notified all organizations and entities operating at the crossing that the entry of trucks is prohibited, effective immediately and until further notice.

The PRCS expressed deep concern over this decision, stating that it intensifies the suffering of citizens and poses additional challenges for humanitarian and relief organizations in their efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by the people affected by the ongoing aggression.

Gaza’s buffer zone

According to Egyptian and regional sources, Israel has communicated its intention to establish a buffer zone in Gaza near its border to safeguard against future attacks. This proposal was shared with Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, reported exclusively by Reuters news agency.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has been informed about this plan. However, Arab states have opposed this idea, as stated by Egyptian security sources to Reuters.

