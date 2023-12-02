Connect with us

Tech

WhatsApp To Add Username Search Feature.
Advertisement

Tech

Mosseri Clarifies Why Threads Search Results Aren't Chronological.

Tech

Meta Is Removing Instagram Chat And Messenger From Her Account.

Tech

Hackers Have Used The Adobe ColdFusion Exploit To Breach US Government Agencies.

Tech

Boycott Of TikTok In Saudi Arabia Intensifies.

Tech

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Voice Note Transcription To More Users.

Tech

Unlock the Future: How Fingerprint Smart Locks Revolutionize Home Security

Tech

Meta Gets Rid Of Thousands Of Phony Facebook Profiles.

Tech

Netflix, Viacom18 Among Streaming Firms Set To Oppose India Broadcasting Bill

Tech

An Innovative Fintech Company Is Focusing On Global Expansion

Tech

Apple Fixed 2 Security Vulnerabilities On IPhone, IPad, And Mac Devices.

Tech

The State Cannot Outlaw TikTok Use In The US, According To a Montana Judge.

Tech

Adobe To Defend Figma Deal At EU Hearing On December 8.

Tech

Top 3 Best Deezer Downloaders Review

Tech

5 Ways to Boost Your Cybersecurity Using a VPN

Tech

Rise of Virtual Reality in Remote Workspaces

Tech

Canada And Google Agree To Keep News Visible In Search Results.

Tech

OpenAI Won't Offer a Board Seat To Microsoft Or Other Investors.

Tech

TikTok Receives E-Commerce Permit From Indonesia.

Tech

Spotify Wrapped 2023 Is Ruled By Taylor Swift.

Tech

WhatsApp To Add Username Search Feature.

Published

4 days ago

on

WhatsApp To Add Username Search Feature.

(CTN News) – WhatsApp is working on improving its user search functionality by introducing a feature that will allow users to search for others on the app using their usernames.

This development follows the news that WhatsApp is also introducing a feature that will allow users to select their own usernames.

The latest beta update for Android showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to refining this feature further,

Indicating that the company is dedicated to providing an improved user experience in a future update of the app.

By implementing a username search feature, WhatsApp aims to streamline the process of finding and adding contacts on the platform, enhancing user convenience and promoting better communication and engagement within the app.

The introduction of usernames as unique identifiers will offer users a greater level of privacy and control over their personal information, aligning with WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and data protection.
This screenshot displays the updated search bar in the app, showcasing the various options available for users to search by name, username, or number.

According to WABetaInfo, this update aims to enhance the process of connecting with others and improve privacy by eliminating the need to share personal phone numbers.

The WhatsApp news tracker stated that this feature will provide users with a strong layer of privacy, as they can search for others using a username instead of disclosing their phone numbers.

By simply sharing their usernames, users can easily find and connect with others within the app.

Both the “username” and “search by username” features are currently being developed and will be included in a future app update.

It is important to note that configuring a username is completely optional, and users will always have control over this feature. They can remove their current username at any time, as stated by WABetaInfo.

SEE ALSO:

Adobe To Defend Figma Deal At EU Hearing On December 8.

5 Ways to Boost Your Cybersecurity Using a VPN

Canada And Google Agree To Keep News Visible In Search Results.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomm and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs