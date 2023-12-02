WhatsApp To Add Username Search Feature.

(CTN News) – WhatsApp is working on improving its user search functionality by introducing a feature that will allow users to search for others on the app using their usernames.

This development follows the news that WhatsApp is also introducing a feature that will allow users to select their own usernames.

The latest beta update for Android showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to refining this feature further,

Indicating that the company is dedicated to providing an improved user experience in a future update of the app.

By implementing a username search feature, WhatsApp aims to streamline the process of finding and adding contacts on the platform, enhancing user convenience and promoting better communication and engagement within the app.

The introduction of usernames as unique identifiers will offer users a greater level of privacy and control over their personal information, aligning with WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and data protection.

This screenshot displays the updated search bar in the app, showcasing the various options available for users to search by name, username, or number.

According to WABetaInfo, this update aims to enhance the process of connecting with others and improve privacy by eliminating the need to share personal phone numbers.

The WhatsApp news tracker stated that this feature will provide users with a strong layer of privacy, as they can search for others using a username instead of disclosing their phone numbers.

By simply sharing their usernames, users can easily find and connect with others within the app.

Both the “username” and “search by username” features are currently being developed and will be included in a future app update.

It is important to note that configuring a username is completely optional, and users will always have control over this feature. They can remove their current username at any time, as stated by WABetaInfo.

