For Android Users, WhatsApp Introduces a Time-Saving Group Creation Feature

(CTN News) – There is always a lot going on at WhatsApp, with the company announcing several new features in response to the demands of its users.

With WhatsApp’s new group creation feature available for Android users, users can create groups more quickly and efficiently. While forwarding messages, you now have the option of creating groups.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released a new version 2.23.16.3 of its messaging app,

Which brings some notable enhancements to its interface, such as the Material Design 3 and a completely new layout for its security notifications screen.

Additionally, users can also create new groups while forwarding messages by using a handy new feature that is available on the new version of the app.

The forwarding screen now features a new “create group” icon that appears when you choose to forward a message. Upon tapping on this icon, users will be able to create a new group and select participants to be included in it as soon as it’s created.

It is important to note that the forwarded message will automatically be shared with all members of the group once it has been created.

The new option not only saves time for the users, but also gives them the opportunity to create groups based on specific occasions or shared interests that serve a specific purpose.

The feature is gradually rolling out to a select group of beta testers who have updated their WhatsApp beta version for Android from the Google Play Store and are using the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

In the upcoming days, however, the company will extend the availability of this feature to a larger group of users.

This application will be undergoing a complete redesign in order to conform to the Material guidelines set forth by Google.

There was a difference in the design of WhatsApp on iOS and Android previously. Nevertheless, the company now intends to create a consistent and unified app experience across both platforms in order to maintain customers’ loyalty.

It should also be noted that the company recently introduced WhatsApp for Wear OS smartwatches as well. As a result, users will be able to access their messages conveniently from the wristband of the watch.

The ability to message unknown contacts without having to save their phone numbers is another noteworthy update that has been added.

