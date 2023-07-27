Connect with us

Tech

For Android Users, WhatsApp Introduces a Time-Saving Group Creation Feature
Advertisement

Tech

Meta's Quarterly Report: Facebook Surpasses 3 Billion Monthly Active Users

Tech

Worldcoin: What Is It, How Does It Work & Criticism And Concerns Over Its Ambitious Goals And Practices

Tech

Twitter's New Job Listing Tool: Empowering Verified Organizations To Reach Potential Applicants

Tech

5 Leading Sites to Buy Threads Likes [100% Real & Non-Drop]

Tech

Shares Of Microsoft Fall After Earnings Report Despite Success With AI

Tech

TikTok Introduces A New Text Format That Rivals The 1 Used By Twitter

Tech

On Snapchat, What Does The Yellow Dot Mean When It Appears?

Tech

Facebook Owner Meta Fined $14mn For Undeclared Data Collection By Australia

Tech

Sell Gift Cards Online in 2023 | How, Where, and Why

Tech

FreshForex: A Comprehensive Review of the Forex Broker

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How To Watch The Live Stream & What To Expect?

Tech

Thailand's National Cybersecurity Strategy a Comprehensive Approach

Tech

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Channels To Your Country?

Tech

Telegram Launches Stories For Premium Users, Find Out More

Tech

Spotify Increases Its Premium Prices As Streaming Services Struggle

Tech

Microsoft Sharepoint Outage Due To Wrong TLS Certificate

Tech

TSMC Invests $2.87 Billion In Advanced Chip Packaging Plant In Taiwan To Meet AI Demand

Tech

Apple is Considering Raising the Price of its New iPhone Pros

Tech

Tasks I can outsource to an SEO Reseller

Tech

For Android Users, WhatsApp Introduces a Time-Saving Group Creation Feature

Published

10 seconds ago

on

For Android Users, WhatsApp Introduces a Time-Saving Group Creation Feature

(CTN News) – There is always a lot going on at WhatsApp, with the company announcing several new features in response to the demands of its users.

With WhatsApp’s new group creation feature available for Android users, users can create groups more quickly and efficiently. While forwarding messages, you now have the option of creating groups.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released a new version 2.23.16.3 of its messaging app,

Which brings some notable enhancements to its interface, such as the Material Design 3 and a completely new layout for its security notifications screen.

Additionally, users can also create new groups while forwarding messages by using a handy new feature that is available on the new version of the app.

The forwarding screen now features a new “create group” icon that appears when you choose to forward a message. Upon tapping on this icon, users will be able to create a new group and select participants to be included in it as soon as it’s created.

It is important to note that the forwarded message will automatically be shared with all members of the group once it has been created.

The new option not only saves time for the users, but also gives them the opportunity to create groups based on specific occasions or shared interests that serve a specific purpose.

The feature is gradually rolling out to a select group of beta testers who have updated their WhatsApp beta version for Android from the Google Play Store and are using the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

In the upcoming days, however, the company will extend the availability of this feature to a larger group of users.

This application will be undergoing a complete redesign in order to conform to the Material guidelines set forth by Google.

There was a difference in the design of WhatsApp on iOS and Android previously. Nevertheless, the company now intends to create a consistent and unified app experience across both platforms in order to maintain customers’ loyalty.

It should also be noted that the company recently introduced WhatsApp for Wear OS smartwatches as well. As a result, users will be able to access their messages conveniently from the wristband of the watch.

The ability to message unknown contacts without having to save their phone numbers is another noteworthy update that has been added.

SEE ALSO:

5 Leading Sites to Buy Threads Likes [100% Real & Non-Drop]

Shares Of Microsoft Fall After Earnings Report Despite Success With AI

Twitter’s New Job Listing Tool: Empowering Verified Organizations To Reach Potential Applicants

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs