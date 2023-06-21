Connect with us

2 Microsoft And Activision CEOs Are On The FTC's Witness List
(CTN News) – As stated in a court filing filed on Tuesday, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft (MSFT.O), as well as Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), are expected to serve as witnesses in a five-day evidentiary hearing to be held this week regarding the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the merger.

There is a request by the FTC to halt Microsoft from completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion as part of a preliminary injunction.

It has been argued by Microsoft that if the court grants an injunction, it would effectively kill the deal, which has a termination date of July 18, and which carries a $3 billion termination fee that Microsoft would have to pay if the deal were to be terminated.

On June 22, the hearing is scheduled to begin, and it will continue through June 29.

As a result of this transaction, the Federal Trade Commission says will have exclusive access to Activision games on its Xbox video game console, while Nintendo (7974.T) consoles and Sony Group Corp’s (6758.T) PlayStation will be left out in the cold.

As a result of Microsoft’s bid to acquire “Call of Duty” video game maker, which has been approved by the EU since May, the British competition authority has blocked the deal since April.

It has been reported that the FTC is calling Satya Nadella to testify about the video gaming industry, Microsoft Gaming’s strategy and business, and the planned acquisition of Activision, while has called him to testify about the same matters.

There will be a testimony from Kotick concerning Activision’s gaming business, its future plans, and its strategy for the future.

As well as James Ryan, former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Dov Zimring, former director of product management of Alphabet’s Google LLC (GOOGL.O), another witness on the list is Dov Zimring, the former product manager of Stadia, the now-shuttered gaming service from Alphabet.

A pair of executives from Nvidia Corp. are also participating in the testing process.

There are also a number of expert witnesses, as well as the Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft Amy Hood, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer, and the Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft Gaming Tim Stuart scheduled to testify, as well.

